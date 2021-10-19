Western Sierra Resource Corporation Retains International Monetary for Investor Awareness and Other Strategic Services

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Sierra Resource Corporation (OTC: “WSRC”), The Company has demonstrated its commitment to the continuing investment of time, energy, and financial resources necessary to become a broad-based natural resource company with high value and high-income generating assets including water, agriculture, real estate development, precious metals, helium, and energy production/conservation technologies to the benefit of its shareholders. In keeping with that commitment, WSRC www.westernsierraresource.com, today announced that it has entered into a formal agreement with International Monetary, www.intlmonetary.com, a merchant bank based in Newport Beach, CA, who will assist WSRC with developing and managing a comprehensive investor awareness program and also identifying strategic partnerships and source capital for additional expansion.



WSRC’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Johnson stated, “With momentum building simultaneously in multiple natural resource-focused endeavors, the Company welcomes the expertise International Monetary is able to lend in providing clarity to the market; communicating opportunity to prospective capital sources and strategic partners; and generally assisting to orchestrate efficient system implementation and corresponding capital formation necessary to meet the Company’s objectives. We are pleased to have signed an agreement with International Monetary and believe that their experience and support will be pivotal in establishing a prudent and financially sustainable expansion of existing projects, and in cultivating new relationships and profitable opportunity.”

International Monetary’s Managing Director, Mr. Blaine Riley added, “From the moment our team reviewed WSRC’s capabilities, we immediately recognized the enormous potential for this company and wanted to be part of what I expect will be one of the most talked about emerging growth stories. On the investor relations side, we will direct a series of initiatives to enhance shareholder value and ensure liquidity, and through our investment banking and strategic advisory arm, we will also advise the company on matters such as capital resources, structured financing, mergers and acquisitions, and advise the company’s management on other strategic decisions.”