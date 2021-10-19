Syneos Health Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021

checkAd

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, prior to its earnings call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com after 1:00 p.m. on November 3rd, 2021.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 27,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact: Press/Media Contact:
Ronnie Speight Gary Gatyas
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Executive Director, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745 +1 908 763 3428
Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com gary.gatyas@syneoshealth.com


 

 





