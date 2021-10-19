checkAd

UBBF 2021 Network Infrastructure Construction Fuels Industry Development -- A New Consensus

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021), jointly hosted by the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei, officially opened today in Dubai. As the world's largest summit in the fixed network field, this year's UBBF focuses on the theme "Extend Connectivity, Drive Growth". At the event, leading global operators and equipment vendors exchanged ideas on a wide array of topics — including network infrastructure construction, regional digital economy, successful solution application, and expansion of industry growth space. They also shared best practices and discussed how to deepen business cooperation.

Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board and President of the Carrier Business Group, Huawei, spoke at UBBF 2021.

This year's UBBF takes place over two days, during which several keynote speeches and sessions focused on fixed networks are held simultaneously. Professionals from governments, enterprises, operators, and academia discussed and exchanged ideas relating to the current status of ultra-broadband network development and the new challenges faced, while also sharing related insights and success stories.

"Connectivity is more than just an expansion of functions; more importantly, it is an emotional bond," said Ryan Ding, Executive Director and President of the Carrier Business Group, Huawei, in his speech. "More than 170 years ago, the world's first submarine cable was laid, sending the first communication signal across the ocean. This was a huge step forward for humanity. About 20 years ago, connection speeds exceeded 32 Kbps, and video began to surpass text as the major form of traffic, allowing us to communicate like never before," he added. He also stated that connectivity "makes the world a better place."

The value of connectivity is being redefined by society, and industry development is ramping up. In his speech, Peng Song, President of the Global Carrier Marketing & Solution Sales Dept at Huawei, defined and elaborated on Huawei's Coverage/Architecture/Fusion (C.A.F) model. Peng highlighted how connectivity should be extended inside every home and every enterprise, and converge with the cloud to "meet both present and future requirements". Building the competitiveness of connectivity based on the C.A.F model is the key to new growth."

