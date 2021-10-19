New Final Bond Terms for Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2021
Danish Ship Finance issues new fixed rate non-callable bullet bond (SCB) with maturity date
21 June 2028.
In connection with the opening of a new ISIN under the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base
Prospectus dated 9 July 2021, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms. The Final Bond Terms are stated below.
The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 9 July 2021, including supplements thereto, and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S’ website at http://www.shipfinance.dk/investor-relations/.
|ISIN
|Capital Centre
|Currency
|Opening date
|Maturity
|DK0004133139
|Capital Centre A
|EUR
|21 October 2021
|21 June 2028
Questions may be addressed to Head of Funding, Casper Fries, tel +45 33 33 93 33,
IR@skibskredit.dk.
