Upward adjustment of expectations for 2021

19 October 2021
Announcement no. 16/2021

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2021
As a consequence of the bank’s good performance in Q3-2021 and expectation of low write-downs on loans for the remaining part of 2021, the profit before tax is adjusted upward to an interval of DKK 135-150 million.

Most recently, in company notification no. 12/2021 of 18 August 2021, the bank upgraded its expectations of the profit before tax for 2021 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 125 -140 million.

The quarterly report for Q1-Q3 2021 will be published on 3 November 2021

Please direct any questions to:

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Tel. no.: +299 34 7802 /e-mail: mbk@banken.gl

Kind regards,
The BANK of Greenland

