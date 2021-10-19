To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

19 October 2021

Announcement no. 16/2021

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2021

As a consequence of the bank’s good performance in Q3-2021 and expectation of low write-downs on loans for the remaining part of 2021, the profit before tax is adjusted upward to an interval of DKK 135-150 million.

Most recently, in company notification no. 12/2021 of 18 August 2021, the bank upgraded its expectations of the profit before tax for 2021 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 125 -140 million.