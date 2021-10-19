Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Softbank invests in Enpal

Frankfurt am Main, 19th October 2021 - Enpal, a portfolio company of Heliad, has raised €150 million ($174 million) from Softbank Vision Fund 2. The funding closes out its Series C at €250 million ($290 million) that Enpal raised earlier this year. The latest investment from Softbank values Enpal at €950 million ($1.1 billion) post-money.

The company has some 10,000 customers in Germany, and the plan will be to continue growing in its home market, as well as make its first efforts to expand to new ones. Ultimately Enpal's goal, CEO Mario Kohle said, is to make using renewable energy a realistic option for everyone and everything.

"We strive to go beyond Germany because the climate crisis goes beyond our borders," Kohle said. "Our dream is to bring a solar system on every roof, battery storage into every home, an electric car in front of every door, and to connect all people from all walks of life to a sustainable community."



About Enpal

Founded only in 2017 by Mario Kohle, Viktor Wingert and Jochen Ziervogel, the Enpal Group is now the largest provider of solar solutions for homeowners in Germany, with over 8,000 customers. What makes their product special is that Enpal offers PV systems on a subscription basis. This eliminates high investment costs for homeowners. After 20 years of operation, the system can be purchased for only one euro. For prospective customers, Enpal offers a comprehensive package including consultation and planning. The installation is carried out by Enpal installers or certified partners. From the initial contact till the expiry of the subscription, Enpal takes care of the entire process, which makes the whole process as easy as possible for homeowners. Enpal's goal is to supply one million households with their own solar system by the end of the decade. Enpal currently employs around 700 people.