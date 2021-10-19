checkAd

DGAP-News Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Softbank invests in Enpal

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2021, 15:47  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Softbank invests in Enpal

19.10.2021 / 15:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Enpal closes out its Series C round with a €150 million investment from Softbank

Frankfurt am Main, 19th October 2021 - Enpal, a portfolio company of Heliad, has raised €150 million ($174 million) from Softbank Vision Fund 2. The funding closes out its Series C at €250 million ($290 million) that Enpal raised earlier this year. The latest investment from Softbank values Enpal at €950 million ($1.1 billion) post-money.

The company has some 10,000 customers in Germany, and the plan will be to continue growing in its home market, as well as make its first efforts to expand to new ones. Ultimately Enpal's goal, CEO Mario Kohle said, is to make using renewable energy a realistic option for everyone and everything.

"We strive to go beyond Germany because the climate crisis goes beyond our borders," Kohle said. "Our dream is to bring a solar system on every roof, battery storage into every home, an electric car in front of every door, and to connect all people from all walks of life to a sustainable community."


About Enpal

Founded only in 2017 by Mario Kohle, Viktor Wingert and Jochen Ziervogel, the Enpal Group is now the largest provider of solar solutions for homeowners in Germany, with over 8,000 customers. What makes their product special is that Enpal offers PV systems on a subscription basis. This eliminates high investment costs for homeowners. After 20 years of operation, the system can be purchased for only one euro. For prospective customers, Enpal offers a comprehensive package including consultation and planning. The installation is carried out by Enpal installers or certified partners. From the initial contact till the expiry of the subscription, Enpal takes care of the entire process, which makes the whole process as easy as possible for homeowners. Enpal's goal is to supply one million households with their own solar system by the end of the decade. Enpal currently employs around 700 people.

Seite 1 von 3
Heliad Equity Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Softbank invests in Enpal DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Softbank invests in Enpal 19.10.2021 / 15:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Enpal closes …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht hervorragende Daten zur Langzeitwirksamkeit von ABX464 in einer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Umsatzmeldung zum 30. September 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG übernimmt sämtliche Anteile an der DS Holding GmbH und beschließt eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon schließt Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 mit SCG ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plant Aufnahme eines neuen Mehrheitsaktionärs und ...
DGAP-News: sdm SE steigert Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um 20 %: Zeichnung im Rahmen des IPO noch bis Montag ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Company decides to temporarily discontinue offering online casino in Austria ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:47 UhrDGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Softbank investiert in Enpal
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Zahlen für das 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Final figures for H1 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Change in management board - Matthias Kröner will terminate his mandate by mutual agreement as of 30 September 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
30.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Veränderung in der Geschäftsführung - Matthias Kröner beendet einvernehmlich sein Mandat zum 30. September 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
23.09.21DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Enpal sichert sich €345 Millionen Fremdfinanzierung von Blackrock, Pricoa Private Capital, UniCredit und anderen institutionellen Investoren
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Enpal secures €345 million debt funding from Blackrock, Pricoa Private Capital, UniCredit and other institutional investors
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten