checkAd

Kaltura Positioned as a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meetings Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 15:45  |  15   |   |   

The Company is Also Ranked 4th in the ‘External Presentation’ Use Case, and 5th in the ‘Learning and Training’ and ‘Webinars’ Use Cases in the Gartner 2021 Critical Capabilities for Meeting Solutions Companion Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced that it has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meetings Solutions, and that it ranked 4th in the ‘External Presentation’ (4.44/5) Use Case, and 5th in the ‘Learning and Training’ (4.32/5), ‘External Presentation’ (4.44/5), and ‘Webinars’ (4.16/5) Use Cases in the Gartner 2021 Critical Capabilities for Meeting Solutions Report.

To download a complimentary copy of the full Magic Quadrant report, click here, and here for a copy of the Critical Capabilities report.

Kaltura provides a robust ‘Video Experience Cloud’ that includes real-time, live, and on-demand video-based SaaS products and solutions for communication, collaboration, learning, marketing, virtual events, education and cloud TV that are used by millions of people at home, work, and school. Kaltura also provides PaaS Media Services for technology companies and developers that want to add discrete video capabilities into their products and workflows.

Prior to entering the Meeting Solutions Magic Quadrant in 2020, Kaltura was named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management research reports since 2013, for 5 consecutive times and ranked highest in all Use Cases in the last-published Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Video Content Management report. Gartner discontinued publication of this Magic Quadrant report in 2018 and of this Critical Capabilities report in 2019.

“Following our recent expansion into the Meetings Solutions market last year with the addition of real-time-conferencing capabilities to our market-leading Enterprise Video Content Management platform, we are honored to already be positioned as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant report for this large and fast-growing market, and to increase all of our scores and rankings in the Critical Capabilities report,” said Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Ron Yekutiel. “Our strong entrance into this market in the passing year underscores our unique advantage in catering to ‘meetings with purpose’ that are based on integrating real-time, live, and on-demand video functionalities deeply into business workflows, as is the case, for example, with Virtual Events, Virtual Classrooms, and Webinars.”

“Meeting Solutions play a mission-critical role in today’s reality,” said Kaltura Co-founder, President and CMO, Dr. Michal Tsur. “We have focused product and engineering efforts on meetings that go beyond a standard video call, realizing that meetings with purpose, such as virtual events, webinars and virtual classrooms warrant specialized experiences, features and integrations. We are happy that our investment has translated into a higher ranking across all these use cases.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, 07 October 2021, Mike Fasciani et. Al

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.

Lisa Bennett
VP Corporate Marketing
lisa.bennett@kaltura.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kaltura Positioned as a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meetings Solutions The Company is Also Ranked 4th in the ‘External Presentation’ Use Case, and 5th in the ‘Learning and Training’ and ‘Webinars’ Use Cases in the Gartner 2021 Critical Capabilities for Meeting Solutions Companion ReportNEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Vivid Seats and Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...