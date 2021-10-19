checkAd

VoltH2 Expands Management Team

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB:VIHD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that VoltH2, a Europe-based developer of green hydrogen production infrastructure projects that is 15.9% owned by the Company, has expanded its management team.

VoltH2 continues to make significant progress in realizing its objectives and has made a number of strategic hires, increasing its core team of highly experienced commercial and engineering professionals to 10 individuals, with a plan to double the team headcount by Q2 2022 as the pace of business continues to increase. Since commencing operation in early 2020, VoltH2 has been successfully executing on its mission to design, develop and build scalable hydrogen production facilities at multiple strategic locations in Western Europe. Deploying only proven and commercial technologies in partnership with established energy-industry participants, VoltH2 has been awarded permits for its initial electrolysis plant in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

New hires include Paul Spoeltman, Head of Electrical Engineering; Bas Lavalaye, Commercial Manager focusing on business development and offtake partnerships; and Chris de Borst, Financial Controller. Mr. Spoeltman brings over 40 years of experience working for organizations such as Engie Belgium and RWE Generation NL in the areas of power generation, storage and distribution, with core competencies in renewable energy, liquified gas and cryogenic systems including LNG, LPG and Hydrogen. Mr. Lavalaye has spent 15 years working in the Dutch and Belgium energy market and has advised domestic and international customers on their purchase and consumption of renewable energy. He has extensive experience in preparing Power Purchase Agreements and previously was responsible for starting up the gas portfolio for Eneco in Belgium. Mr. de Borst joins VoltH2 from Orsted Netherlands where he was responsible for finance, IT and treasury and served as a board member of the offshore windfarm Borssele 1&2. He oversaw the growth of the organization from 6 to 60 employees within 24 months and assisted in the successful divestment of 50% of the Borssele portfolio for €1.5 billion.

