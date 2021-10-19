VoltH2 Expands Management Team

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB:VIHD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that VoltH2, a Europe-based developer of green hydrogen production infrastructure projects that is 15.9% owned by the Company, has expanded its management team.



VoltH2 continues to make significant progress in realizing its objectives and has made a number of strategic hires, increasing its core team of highly experienced commercial and engineering professionals to 10 individuals, with a plan to double the team headcount by Q2 2022 as the pace of business continues to increase. Since commencing operation in early 2020, VoltH2 has been successfully executing on its mission to design, develop and build scalable hydrogen production facilities at multiple strategic locations in Western Europe. Deploying only proven and commercial technologies in partnership with established energy-industry participants, VoltH2 has been awarded permits for its initial electrolysis plant in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.