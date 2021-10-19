Nobina Gets 2 Stockholm Contracts for Total SEK 12.7 Billion Over 10 Years Autor: PLX AI | 19.10.2021, 15:48 | | 18 0 | 0 19.10.2021, 15:48 | (PLX AI) – Nobina has been awarded two new contracts by SL to operate and develop public transport services in Huddinge-Botkyrka-Söderort and Nacka-Värmdö. The contracts largely include electric buses, which will be the first time this type of … (PLX AI) – Nobina has been awarded two new contracts by SL to operate and develop public transport services in Huddinge-Botkyrka-Söderort and Nacka-Värmdö. The contracts largely include electric buses, which will be the first time this type of … (PLX AI) – Nobina has been awarded two new contracts by SL to operate and develop public transport services in Huddinge-Botkyrka-Söderort and Nacka-Värmdö.

The contracts largely include electric buses, which will be the first time this type of vehicle will be introduced on a broader scale in the Stockholm region

Under both agreements, services will commence in April 2023 and the total value is approximately SEK 12.7 billion over the ten-year contract period

