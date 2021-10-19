checkAd

PJET Targets Growing Multi-Billion Dollar Market With High Demand And Low Supply

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) will present its new business plan on Thursday this week, October 21, 2021.

PJET has redirected its business operations and plans on Thursday to announce the new business direction and provide details on the work that has been underway for the last year on building the new business. 

PJET is targeting a multi-billion dollar underserved market with a dramatic low supply in comparison to growing demand.  PJET has been building a sharing economy technology solution that empowers private individuals to benefit from the low supply, high demand market dynamics and plans to launch the technology solution before year-end.

PJET’s name stems from previous jet leasing business.  Subsequently, the company acquired a cannabis business, but never reached critical mass developing the acquisition into a sustainable business. 

Recently, the majority shareholder of PJET, ACI Conglomerated, has decided on a new business direction outside the cannabis industry.  ACI is also the majority shareholder of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA).  With two business already in the cannabis marketplace, ACI is diversifying with PJET.

PJET has lately updated its required disclosures with OTC Markets to reestablish current information status. 

The company is also in discussions to acquire a physical asset that will be used to test, refine, and demonstrate the technology currently under development while generating revenue at the same time.

PJET invites anyone that wants to be notified the moment PJET announces its new business to sign-up on PJET’s website.  Go to the company contact page and write “tell-me-first” when you enter your email to receive notification as soon as PJET releases specifics on its new business direction.

Visit the company’s new website periodically to look for the latest updates

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.


Contact:
Steven Rash
Info@pjet-info.com
+1 (800) 861-1350





