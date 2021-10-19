checkAd

Nasal Antihistamines Market to top US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 Steered by Surging Demand for Nasal Sprays

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

A latest study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) uncovers factors propelling the demand in the nasal antihistamines market. It offers analysis of scope for expansion in various segments including product, age group, distribution channel, and region.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent survey by FMI, the global Nasal Antihistamines Market is projected to total US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. Rising preference for alternative modes of drug administration other than injectable and oral is propelling the demand for the nasal drug delivery solutions. Driven by this, the market is expected to reach US$ 3.08 billion by the end of 2031.

A significant rise in prevalence of allergies has been witnessed across the world due to the increasing sensitization to allergens and intensifying air pollution. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. The country reports over 50 million cases of allergies every year. Increasing demand for speedy relief from allergic reactions such as nose congestion, itchy and runny nose, and sneezing is creating immense sales opportunities for the market.

Several players in the market are focusing on launching novel products to capitalize on this opportunity. For instance, Glenmark Pharma announced launching a new nasal spray named Ryaltris in India in May 2021. In response to a slew of novel product launches, sales are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

As per FMI, nasal sprays are the most preferred product available in the nasal antihistamines market, accounting for around 90% of global sales. Attributes such as fast relief, easy to carry, and cost-effectiveness are accelerating the demand for nasal sprays.

"Growing inclination towards the non-invasive treatments and increasing approvals by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for over-the-counter (OTC) sales of prescription-based nasal antihistamines are expected to favor the market growth in the coming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Nasal Antihistamines Market Study

  • The U.S. is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the North America market, accounting for 90.7% of sales in the region in 2021.
  • The U.K. is projected to emerge as a highly remunerative market, contributing more than 17.9% of sales in Europe in 2021.
  • The market in China is forecast to witness the fastest growth in East Asia, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the assessment period.
  • Sales of nasal antihistamines in South Korea and Japan are anticipated to rise at 3.8% and 5.3% CAGR, respectively, by the end of the coming decade.
  • Based on distribution channel, retail pharmacies are estimated to account for over 40% of revenue share in the segment, projecting sales growth at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2031.

Key Drivers

