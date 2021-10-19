checkAd

Comcast Introduces XClass TV Extending the Company’s Global Technology Platform to Smart TVs Nationwide

Comcast today announced the launch of XClass TV, extending the reach of the company’s global technology platform to smart TVs nationwide. For the first time, Comcast’s award-winning entertainment and voice platform is available direct to consumers across the U.S., without an Xfinity subscription, both inside and outside of Comcast’s service areas.

XClass TV sample screen (Photo: Business Wire)

Comcast has partnered with Hisense to bring the first XClass TVs to market, combining Hisense’s advanced television hardware with Comcast’s XClass TV operating system. XClass TV will offer consumers an affordable and innovative smart TV with an integrated interface and voice remote to access their favorite live and on demand streaming content from hundreds of apps and services. The first XClass TVs from Hisense are available this week in select Walmart stores and in the coming weeks through Walmart.com.

XClass TV is built on the same global technology platform that powers the company’s entertainment and connectivity products and services, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Sky Glass and Sky Q. The platform’s technology uniquely integrates streaming, on demand, broadcast, and cable options in one place under unified voice search, discovery, apps and interactive features. It offers customers intuitive navigation across thousands of apps, movies, shows and sports with a simple voice command or remote click.

The launch follows Comcast’s recent introductions of Sky Glass, a new streaming TV now available in the UK, and XiOne, a new global streaming box, which are all built on Comcast’s global technology platform. Comcast’s platform delivers nearly five billion entertainment streams per week to customers across Comcast, Sky and its syndication partners and powers more than 75 million Comcast entertainment and connectivity devices today.

“We’re thrilled to bring our award-winning entertainment experience to smart TVs nationwide and for the first time offer consumers inside and outside our service areas a simple way to navigate their live and on demand content, whether streaming or cable,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. “Hisense XClass TVs are the next products in a growing portfolio built on our flexible and scalable technology platform, bringing the best innovative products - whether that’s a streaming box or a smart TV - to each territory and customer segment.”

Wertpapier


