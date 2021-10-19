checkAd

Jamf Kicks Off the 2021 Jamf Nation User Conference, Unveiling New Ways to Deliver an Enterprise-Secure, Consumer-Simple Apple Experience at Work

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, with more than 10,000 Apple administrators around the world in attendance, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, kicked off its 12th annual Jamf Nation User Conference. Jamf showed how its Apple Enterprise Management platform connects authorized people and devices to work resources, protects people and organizations from threats and empowers IT and end users with devices that are simple to support and easy to use. Jamf now serves more than 57,000 customers and runs on approximately 25 million devices worldwide. 

“Over time, we’ve expanded our platform from Apple device management to Apple Enterprise Management – which we define as the space between what Apple creates and the enterprise requires,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “In doing so, we have a specific vision for the enterprise - a vision to empower individuals with technology that is enterprise-secure and consumer-simple, while protecting personal privacy.” 

Connect Employees and Devices to Work Resources, Ensuring Only the Trusted and Verified Get in
The office no longer limits today’s workforce, and with mobile employees comes an increased need to access resources seamlessly but securely. Today, Jamf announced key updates to connect workers to the resources they need to be productive and protected against security threats.

  • Jamf Private Access - Jamf Private Access is a true zero trust network access solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology, ensuring that after a user authenticates into their device, business connections are secure. Jamf Private Access also enables non-business applications to route directly to the Internet or utilize Apple’s new iCloud+ Privacy Relay, preserving end-user privacy and optimizing network infrastructure.
  • Jamf and Google Cloud BeyondCorp Enterprise Integration - Jamf announced a new integration with Google Cloud's BeyondCorp Enterprise to bring device compliance to admins using Jamf Pro and Google. This integration helps support and encourage employee choice initiatives by equipping admins with a powerful tool - context-aware access to company resources - by checking a device’s management and compliance status with Jamf Pro.

Protect People, Devices and Organizations from Threats, Keeping Out the Untrusted and Unverified

