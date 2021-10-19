Jamf Kicks Off the 2021 Jamf Nation User Conference, Unveiling New Ways to Deliver an Enterprise-Secure, Consumer-Simple Apple Experience at Work

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, with more than 10,000 Apple administrators around the world in attendance, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, kicked off its 12th annual Jamf Nation User Conference. Jamf showed how its Apple Enterprise Management platform connects authorized people and devices to work resources, protects people and organizations from threats and empowers IT and end users with devices that are simple to support and easy to use. Jamf now serves more than 57,000 customers and runs on approximately 25 million devices worldwide.

“Over time, we’ve expanded our platform from Apple device management to Apple Enterprise Management – which we define as the space between what Apple creates and the enterprise requires,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “In doing so, we have a specific vision for the enterprise - a vision to empower individuals with technology that is enterprise-secure and consumer-simple, while protecting personal privacy.”