Leading Sports & Entertainment firm, The Cut, joins IZEA’s Talent Partner Program

Athletes across MLB, MLS, the NBA, the NCAA, and the NFL added to IZEA platforms for Influencer Marketing collaborations

Orlando, Florida, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), today welcomed sports & entertainment marketing agency, The Cut, to the company’s Talent Partner Program.

The Cut is a full service sports & entertainment marketing agency that maximizes their clients' potential through game-changing partnerships. The Cut represents 90+ clients across MLB, MLS, the NBA, the NCAA and the NFL, including Austin Hooper (2x Pro Bowl, Cleveland Browns), Blaise Matuidi (2018 FIFA World Cup Champion, Inter Miami CF), Deion Jones (1x Pro Bowl, Atlanta Falcons), Eddie Jackson (1x 1st Team All-Pro and 2x Pro Bowl, Chicago Bears), J.C. Jackson (Super Bowl Champion, New England Patriots) and Jonathan India (2018 #5 Overall Draft Pick and National League Rookie of the Year Candidate, Cincinnati Reds) amongst others. With a passion matched only by that of their clients, The Cut is committed to producing world-class campaigns and opportunities to build both existing and new brands.

“The Creator Economy continues to thrive and scale by the formation of innovative alliances and partnerships,”  said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re pleased to join forces with Brad Cutler and welcome his team and clients at The Cut to the IZEA Talent Partner Program. Their notable experience and credibility in sports marketing is a wonderful addition to our industry-leading coalition and will create notable value for our clients.” 

“The Cut looks forward to partnering with IZEA, a proven industry game-changer,” said Brad Cutler, President and CEO of The Cut. “Strategy is key in today's society, where digital and social media campaigns call for branding, innovation and talent. The IZEA Talent Partner Program creates a new dynamic for The Cut and it’s clientele, while giving the ability to build their individual brands.  IZEA provides new levels of opportunity and The Cut looks forward to growing within the Talent Partner Program.”

The Cut and other invited members to IZEA’s Talent Partner Program receive enhanced opportunities for sponsorship deal flow through direct collaboration with IZEA’s consultative Managed Service unit, preferred talent inclusion in both the IZEAx and Shake creator networks, first-look availability into IZEA’s proprietary research initiatives, and exclusive briefing sessions. Selected partners and their signed talent will also participate in select co-marketing, press exposure, and future signature events.

To request an invitation to join IZEA as a Talent Partner please visit : https://izea.com/partners/talent/ 

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking  terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.


Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: Martin Smith
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: investors@izea.com




