Sollensys Acquires Abstract Media to Protect Corporate Training from Cybercriminals

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 16:00  |  18   |   |   

Integrating Next Generation Cybersecurity Built on Blockchain to Protect Business' Most Important Assets: People and Training

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Sollensys Corp, the first major cybersecurity company built on blockchain technology, has acquired Abstract Media, LLC, a state-of-the-art AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) company. This acquisition was made to further Sollensys' mission to create a safe and immutable environment for corporate high tech training data or training experiences.

The acquisition accelerates Sollensys' ability to integrate cybersecurity into one of corporate world's most important assets, training for people, both employees and customers.

"The acquisition of Abstract Media fits into Sollensys' strategy to put an end to cybercrimes by making it impossible for cybercriminals to hold hostage or corrupt a single usable piece of corporate training data or training collateral," said Sollensys CEO, Don Beavers. "By purchasing Abstract Media, we believe we can achieve this vision safely, freely, and confidentially. Abstract Media's team will continue with Sollensys following the transaction."

Abstract Media is based in Magnolia, Texas, an up-and-coming entrepreneurial hub nestled just north of Houston. Abstract Media has built proprietary training modules for large organizations such as Rolls Royce, Eaton Corporation, Schlumberger and Texas A&M University.

"Our goal has always been to marry creativity with emerging technology to solve what seem to be impossible business challenges," said Abstract Media CEO, Brian Bogus. "Being a part of Sollensys allows us to confidentially safeguard our customers' mission-critical training data that not only creates insights and efficiencies but competitive advantages for each of them. Until Sollensys, protecting digital video and training assets and mitigating ransomware on the blockchain was inconceivable."

About Sollensys

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turn-key, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The company recently introduced our second product offering-the Regional Service Center, which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

