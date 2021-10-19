OFS Capital Corporation Announces Certain Preliminary Estimates of Its Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OFS Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: OFS) (“OFS Capital,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced certain preliminary estimates of its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net asset value per share was estimated to be between $14.11 and $14.21 per common share at September 30, 2021. This compares to a net asset value per common share of $13.42 at June 30, 2021.
- Net investment income was estimated to be between $0.23 and $0.25 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This compares to net investment income of $0.24 per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted net investment income(1) was estimated to be between $0.24 and $0.26 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- No additional loans were placed on non-accrual status in the quarter.
- SBA debentures were permanently reduced by $25.6 million during the quarter. Principal amounts of our outstanding borrowings were as follows (in millions):
|
|
As of September 30, 2021
|
|
As of June 30, 2021
|
Secured lines of credit
|
$
|
45.9
|
|
|
$
|
24.1
|
|
SBA debentures
|
69.9
|
|
|
95.5
|
|
Unsecured debt*
|
204.3
|
|
|
204.3
|
|
Total debt
|
$
|
320.1
|
|
|
$
|
323.9
|
|
*On October 1, 2021, we caused notices to be issued to the holders of OFS Capital's 6.25% unsecured notes due September 2023 regarding our exercise of our option to redeem on November 1, 2021 all $25.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the issued and outstanding 6.25% unsecured notes due September 2023 plus accrued and unpaid interest.
