Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share payable on November 15, 2021, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2021.



Dividends on common stock have been paid for 304 consecutive quarters since 1946.