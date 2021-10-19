checkAd

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Is expected to be worth Around USD 24.9 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market by Product (Standard/Non-Video CDN and Video CDN), by Content (Static and Dynamic), by Component (Solutions and Services), by Provider (P2P CDN, Traditional CDN, Cloud CDN, Telco CDN, and Others), and by Application Area (Online Gaming, Media and Entertainment, E-Commerce, Enterprises, E-Learning, Healthcare Services, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025''. According to the report, the global content delivery network (CDN) market was around USD 10.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 24.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 12.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Geographically distributed network of servers and corresponding data centers is termed as a content distribution network (CDN). The main motive of CDN is improvising web performance by reducing transmission time of content to user's Internet-connected devices. Currently, CDN holds prime importance and is highly in-demand for online video and live streaming applications. CDN is diversely used for various live streaming applications, such as a reduction in latency, traffic load scaling, intensified security, enhanced the user experience, and content globalization. Streaming live videos include voluminous data that requires inestimable bandwidth. In such cases, CDN scales-up effectively to any load size.

CDN makes use of a worldwide network of servers to streamline download delivery by gathering content nearest to the visitor. CDN has significantly reduced latency and has relieved gamers from waiting hours only for game content to download. However, the complicated architecture of CDN and concerns regarding QoS may hinder the overall global content delivery network (CDN) market development to some extent. Another challenge faced by the content delivery network (CDN) market is increasing security and privacy risks. Moreover, the increasing demand for edge-casting CDN for smartphone applications is anticipated to create lucrative market opportunities over the forecast time frame.

