MyMD Pharmaceuticals to Discuss its Novel Therapies for Aging and Related Diseases at the Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21

About MYMD-1

MYMD-1’s primary purpose is to slow the aging process and extend healthy lifespan, and it is also showing promise as a potential treatment for post- COVID-19 complications and as an anti-fibrotic and anti-prolific therapeutic. MYMD-1 has shown effectiveness in regulating the immune system by performing as a selective inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), a driver of chronic inflammation. Unlike other therapies, MYMD-1 has been shown to selectively block TNF-α when it becomes overactivated in autoimmune diseases and cytokine storms, but not block it from doing its normal job of being a first responder to any routine type of moderate infection. MYMD-1’s ease of oral dosing is another differentiator compared to currently available TNF-α blockers, all of which require delivery by injection or infusion. No approved TNF inhibitor has ever been dosed orally. In addition, the drug is not immunosuppressive and has not been shown to cause the serious side effects common with traditional therapies that treat inflammation. MyMD expects to launch two Phase 2 trials during the current quarter for MYMD-1 – one for delaying aging and prolonging healthy lifespan, and the other for post- COVID-19 depression and cytokine elevation.

About Supera-CBD

Supera-CBD is MyMD’s pre-clinical patented synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) derivative that is being developed as a pharmaceutical drug to address anxiety, pain, and neurodegeneration. Supera-CBD targets the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), a protein mainly expressed in the immune system and which is associated with the therapeutic effects of CBD, including its anxiolytic, anticonvulsant, antipsychotic, neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties. CB2 receptors do not create an intoxicating negative psychotropic reaction (e.g. a high). In contrast, CB1 is usually expressed in the brain and distributed throughout the central nervous system to deliver an intoxicating effect. A vast majority of CBD developers are pursuing compounds targeted to CB2 that have minimal CB1 affinity. MyMD’s Supera-CBD, with low CB1 affinity and four-fold increased CB2 binding, is 8,000 times more potent a CB2 agonist (activator) than regular CBD. The Company believes that Supera-CBD is currently on a path toward human clinical trials as a therapy for epilepsy, followed by chronic pain.