MGE Energy Issues October 2021 'Inside View'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights 46 years of dividend increases in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:

  • Board of Director changes
  • New renewable generation driving capital expenditures
  • Enhancing the customer experience

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:

http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideview

Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were $539 million.

