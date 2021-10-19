checkAd

Paylocity Kicks Off Annual Elevate Conference, Preparing Clients to Navigate Today’s Most Urgent Workplace Challenges and Deliver Measurable Business Outcomes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 16:30  |  44   |   |   

Thirteenth Annual Event to Deliver Premiere Keynotes, Trend Analyses and Hands-On Workshops

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to prepare clients to meet today’s business challenges and co-create future innovations, Paylocity kicked off its 13th annual Elevate Conference today. The expanded, four-day virtual event offers industry trends and insights, best practices, peer-to-peer networking, professional and personal development and hands-on training for HR and payroll professionals. Attendees will have access to more than 80 sessions for 30 days.

The hottest topics at this year’s conference are the evolving needs of the workforce, attracting talent, and engaging employees in the highly competitive labor market. More than 65% of registrants report they are either currently navigating challenges of a hybrid work environment or expecting to transition to hybrid or remote work. Attendees also want to learn best practices for leveraging Paylocity solutions such as Community, Surveys, LMS and Premium Video to keep employees connected to their companies, and each other, to ultimately reduce turnover. Data gathered through Paylocity’s platform data shows companies using Community and LMS (top 10%) see 24% higher employee engagement as measured by the Modern Workforce Index score.

“This is the most complicated and challenging time to be an HR professional,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer at Paylocity, in his opening address. “Many of the trends that existed pre-pandemic have simply accelerated over the last couple of years. The role of HR has never been more important.”

This week’s conference will empower HR and payroll leaders to drive the strategic direction of their organizations, optimize collaboration and learning, and attract and retain talent. Renowned leaders and industry experts will deliver keynotes including:

  • Mel Robbins, TV host, best-selling author, and motivational speaker: “How the 5 Second Rule can Transform Your Workplace”
  • Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, America’s first Black female combat pilot: “A Conversation about Women in Leadership”
  • Paula Davis, founder of the Stress and Resilience Institute: “Beating Burnout at Work”
  • Jon Gordon, best-selling author and speaker: “Power of Positive Leadership and Teams”
  • Ginny Clarke, former director of executive recruiting at Google: “You Don’t Have a Diversity Problem, You Have a Leadership Problem”
  • Paylocity’s CEO Steve Beauchamp and CHRO Cheryl Johnson, sharing industry trends and best practices

Crowd favorites that give attendees direct access to Paylocity’s Product and Technology leaders are also back this year. Ask the Expert sessions and product demonstrations give clients the chance to ask questions and provide input to product development. Attendees can also take advantage of on-demand session breakouts on timely topics such as the “new” modern workplace, engagement and DEI, and strategic HR.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paylocity Kicks Off Annual Elevate Conference, Preparing Clients to Navigate Today’s Most Urgent Workplace Challenges and Deliver Measurable Business Outcomes Thirteenth Annual Event to Deliver Premiere Keynotes, Trend Analyses and Hands-On WorkshopsSCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - As part of its ongoing commitment to prepare clients to meet today’s business challenges and co-create …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Vivid Seats and Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...