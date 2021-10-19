checkAd

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (TMSH) Hires Architectural Firm For Its Hemp Ranch Development Project

Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH) is pleased to announce that it has selected a Michigan-based Architectural Firm, Steiner Associates, for its Hemp Ranch development project. The firm is located in Livonia, Michigan and has over 40 years experience providing planning, architecture and design, project and Construction Management Services. 

On October 3, Marvin Steiner (Architect), Larry Gotcher (Project Manager) and Curtis Philpot (CEO) surveyed the 60 acres Hemp Ranch location. After touring the land, they spent the day in the beautiful city of South Haven, taking in all the sights and enjoying the lovely Lake Michigan Pier. The Hemp Ranch’s location is in this busy Great Lakes community with beaches bringing in heavy tourism. A natural stream runs through the property which will supply a free source of water.

 “I’m very excited to be working with such a distinguished Architectural firm on this monumental project. I have high expectations that the Hemp Ranch will be a great addition to the community.” Curtis Philpot states. 

It is anticipated that the Hemp Ranch will be finished with the first phase of development in 18 months, which will include greenhouses and mini homes. Then another 6 months will be necessary to complete warehouses and install equipment to begin production of hemp.

To start, the Preliminary Site Planning necessary for county approval will be completed within 3 months.

Updates will be forthcoming.

For further inquiries please contact:

Curtis Philpot
CEO

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)

Contact: CPhilpot360@TransGlobalAssets.net

About TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)
In the ever-challenging social and economical climate for hemp, technology remains to be at the forefront as we discover new ways Hemp can help mankind. Our goal is to lead in the discoveries, set the standard and contribute to the conversation of Hemp. As we move into a newly understanding of how Hemp contributes to a more enhanced life, TMSH is forming a grassroots campaign from local Hemp Farmers to Wall Street, and everything in between. The healing properties of CBD are emerging in everyday household conversations, the Healthcare industry and even Global Markets. TMSH will meet this demand by promoting education, highlighting technology and investing in the future of Hemp. For more, visit transglobalassets.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TransGlobal Assets, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, TransGlobal Assets, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

