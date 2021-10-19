checkAd

The Non-Financial Rating Agency Vigeo-Eiris Classifies Korian 1st Company in the Healthcare Sector for its ESG1 Commitments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 16:44  |  12   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services company for elderly and fragile people, welcomes the report published early October by the non-financial rating agency Vigeo-Eiris (V.E), a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation, which ranks the Group first among the 47 companies in the “Healthcare equipment and services” sector.

The V.E agency uses environmental, societal commitment, business ethics, Human Rights and governance criteria to define the ESG performance rating of the companies evaluated.

The overall rating assigned by the V.E agency is 57/100, qualified as robust, up nearly 20 points compared to 2020 (38/100). In detail, the Environment rating stood at 57 (vs. 32 in 2020), the Social rating at 53/100 (vs. 36/100 in 2020) and the Governance rating at 62 (vs. 42 in 2020), well above the average performance of the sector.

These results bear witness to both the mission and the values ​​of the Group for the benefit of its stakeholders, as well as the very strong support of all employees for the CSR2 strategy actively deployed since 2019 through 5 pillars and 15 commitments.

"The very significant increase in the rating of Vigeo-Eiris linked to our ESG performance, reflects the progress made in terms of quality, ethics, social commitments and environmental impacts. And this thanks to collective initiatives and monitoring indicators put in place several years ago”, declares Sophie Boissard, CEO of Korian group. “It also reflects a solid organization in terms of governance and recognized transparency in our dialogue with our various stakeholders”.

Next communication:
28 October 2021 – Q3 Revenue 2021

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

1 Environment – Social - Governance
2 Corporate Social Responsibility

