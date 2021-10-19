The Non-Financial Rating Agency Vigeo-Eiris Classifies Korian 1st Company in the Healthcare Sector for its ESG1 Commitments

The V.E agency uses environmental, societal commitment, business ethics, Human Rights and governance criteria to define the ESG performance rating of the companies evaluated.

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services company for elderly and fragile people, welcomes the report published early October by the non-financial rating agency Vigeo-Eiris (V.E), a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation, which ranks the Group first among the 47 companies in the “Healthcare equipment and services” sector.

The overall rating assigned by the V.E agency is 57/100, qualified as robust, up nearly 20 points compared to 2020 (38/100). In detail, the Environment rating stood at 57 (vs. 32 in 2020), the Social rating at 53/100 (vs. 36/100 in 2020) and the Governance rating at 62 (vs. 42 in 2020), well above the average performance of the sector.

These results bear witness to both the mission and the values ​​of the Group for the benefit of its stakeholders, as well as the very strong support of all employees for the CSR2 strategy actively deployed since 2019 through 5 pillars and 15 commitments.

"The very significant increase in the rating of Vigeo-Eiris linked to our ESG performance, reflects the progress made in terms of quality, ethics, social commitments and environmental impacts. And this thanks to collective initiatives and monitoring indicators put in place several years ago”, declares Sophie Boissard, CEO of Korian group. “It also reflects a solid organization in terms of governance and recognized transparency in our dialogue with our various stakeholders”.

