Power Conversion Technologies Launches Commercial Line of Ground Power Units for Business, Civil Aerospace Markets

PCTI Unveils New Products for Commercial Aerospace Sector After 30 Years of Success with Military Aircraft

Florida, NY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), will parlay its 30 years of experience producing ground power units (GPUs) for the military aerospace market and expand into the business and civil aerospace sectors. PCTI has successfully engineered solutions for military customers since 1991 and will now bring its experience to the commercial aerospace industry.

“PCTI has been a leading GPU provider for decades in one critical sector, and it’s time for us to expand into new markets for business and civil aviation,” said Bill Yargeau, President of PCTI. “There has been notable growth in these markets due to a rebounding tourism industry and growing consumer spending power in Asia. A travel rebound means more flights with faster turnaround times, which translates to a higher need for GPUs to keep airports running.”

PCTI’s robust products have life cycles for 15-20 years and are built with the highest durability standards. They are engineered with harsh environments in mind, which increases the time between maintenance cycles. For this product launch, PCTI is focused on civil and business aircraft GPU requirements and will offer 400Hz frequency converters and the 28V DC power supplies.

According to SR Analysis, the GPU market is showing a global compound annual growth rate of 3.4%, going from $625.2 million in 2019 to an anticipated $952.6 million in 2027. This market value is divided between fixed and mobile applications, both of which PCTI already make as customized products today.

”PCTI’s GPUs will also address two of the civil and business aerospace market’s key challenges: an inadequate charging infrastructure and a lack of trained staff,” said Yargeau. “Most GPUs are complex and expensive to maintain throughout their lifecycle. Maintenance and repair add additional costs, which causes airlines to purchase fewer new units or buy refurbished units, which causes more expenses and can lead to equipment and infrastructure damage. PCTI counters these challenges by providing a more robust product along with pre and post services with customer purchases.”