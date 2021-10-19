checkAd

Alibaba.com to Host 'Online Trade Show | Autumn' to Support the Momentum of New Digital Entrepreneurs in the US

Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest B2B ecommerce marketplaces and a business unit of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), is set to host their next virtual trade show, titled Online Trade Show | Autumn, from October 18-31, 2021. The show will feature more than 9,000 verified suppliers showcasing over six million trending products across 30 product categories with special offers to facilitate digital B2B global trade.

The Online Trade Show | Autumn offers include On-Time Delivery Services for all exhibitors*, access to the CEOs of leading suppliers during CEO Live sessions, Free Inspection Services** and a Green Pavilion with third-party certified eco-friendly products.

The trade show is the 34th virtual trade show that Alibaba.com has hosted since the start of the global health crisis, which have resulted in a combined attendance of 10+ million business buyers, 50,000+ select exhibitors, and 20,000+ livestreams. The virtual event is designed to build on the momentum of a record-breaking Super September, Alibaba.com’s biggest annual platform-wide sales event, which saw a 35% increase in sales over the 2020 event.

“Even as economies reopen and in-person events resume, virtual trade shows and events are here to stay,” said John Caplan, President of North America and Europe of Alibaba.com. “We’ve seen unprecedented participation in digital trade over the past 18 months as US businesses realized they can meet leading suppliers and efficiently transact on our global B2B ecommerce marketplace. Our team is dedicated to our mission of making it easy to do business anywhere and is continuously building tools, services, events, insights and programs that allow entrepreneurs to worry less and spend less, while selling more.”

The Online Trade Show | Autumn follows a successful Super September that kicked off with Alibaba.com’s announcement of newly added tools and services at the start of the month to support customers’ product research and discovery, online exhibition and sourcing, and, critically, upgraded logistics services as well as provide funding through the $500,000 Alibaba.com Grants Program. All were launched to support the growth of U.S. small and medium-sized businesses, especially the more than 200,000 “New Digital Entrepreneurs” who have emerged during the pandemic as a major force in ecommerce.

Disclaimer

