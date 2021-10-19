checkAd

Synack launches an app store experience for more flexible, smarter cybersecurity solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 17:00  |  11   |   |   

Synack Campaigns provides on-demand access to the world's most skilled ethical hackers, available 24/7 to execute cybersecurity tasks, delivering results within hours.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synack, the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise, today is giving customers the easiest, most flexible and most innovative approach for deploying critical cybersecurity solutions to defend against today's digital threats.

Synack Campaigns empowers organizations with on-demand access to a community of 1,500 skilled and trusted ethical hackers to perform a range of tasks, from targeted security checks to cloud configuration assessments. Customers can take advantage of Campaigns through the Synack Catalog, which provides customers with an app store-like experience, to deploy Security Operations activities.

These additions complement Synack's market-leading approach to crowdsourced cybersecurity with unparalleled abilities to integrate penetration testing — and other key security tasks — into organizations' security operations. This expansion lets customers extract more value from the Synack Platform and the Synack Red Team (SRT), Synack's network of the world's most skilled and trusted ethical hackers.

"This is a game changer," said Jay Kaplan, Synack CEO. "Cybersecurity shouldn't ever be a one-size-fits-all solution. We're expanding our platform to make it truly customizable, on-demand and seamless. Some customers need vigorous penetration testing while others may want a hacker to perform an emergency assessment. Now, they can do all of that on one easy-to-use platform."

SYNACK CAMPAIGNS

Synack Campaigns give customers on-demand access to the SRT to meet specific needs and solve unique security issues. Campaigns deliver actionable security intelligence for application security, compliance, vulnerability management and more. Each Campaign consists of a group of Missions, or security tasks, which researchers perform. These can range from checking for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, to cloud configuration checks, to get a hacker's perspective on an asset.

SYNACK CATALOG

The Synack Catalog allows customers to browse, launch and track Campaigns directly in the Synack Portal. It also enables organizations to take full advantage of SRT talent through the Synack Platform and gain critical security insights and knowledge to improve security across the entire enterprise.

SYNACK CREDITS

With Synack Credits, customers will have more flexibility than ever to purchase Campaigns that best suit their testing needs and take advantage of new and existing offerings at any given time. The options built into this approach mean organizations can utilize Synack's integrated and controlled platform as needed to supplement their own teams and technologies.

"It's a simple, smarter, more agile and manageable approach to security," said Peter Blanks, Chief Product Officer at Synack. "We looked at what customers needed, and we delivered. This is a better approach to cybersecurity that's the most adaptable and accessible. We'll continuously innovate at the scale and speed our clients require to accommodate the dynamic threat landscape. Ultimately, this will make organizations more secure and, as a result, improve cybersecurity for everyone."

For more information about these new products and services, please visit www. synack.com.

ABOUT SYNACK:

Synack is the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise. The Synack Platform delivers 24/7 penetration testing, vulnerability management, and vulnerability assessment from a global network of trusted researchers, enabled by smart technology, to accelerate global organizations' critical cybersecurity missions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional teams around the world, Synack protects leading global banks, federal agencies, DoD classified assets, and more than $6 trillion in Fortune 500 and Global 2000 revenue. A 4-time CNBC Disruptor 50 company, Synack was founded in 2013 by former NSA security experts Jay Kaplan, CEO, and Dr. Mark Kuhr, CTO.

Synack Campaigns enable on-demand access to elite security researchers, augmenting talent and helping to achieve targeted security objectives such as vulnerability management, application security, compliance and cloud configuration.

 

Synack Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synack)

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663670/Campaigns_Overview_Video.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663669/synack_campaigns_pr.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838158/Synack_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Synack launches an app store experience for more flexible, smarter cybersecurity solutions Synack Campaigns provides on-demand access to the world's most skilled ethical hackers, available 24/7 to execute cybersecurity tasks, delivering results within hours. REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Synack, the premier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Whistleblower Lawyers Issue Statement on Kleptocratic Money Laundering Investigation Involving ...
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Global Vanilla Market Is Expected to be worth Around USD 735 Million By 2026 - Zion Market Research
Empire State Building Introduces 'Happily Ever Empire' Engagement Package For Unforgettable ...
XCMG Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference
Huawei hosts "Green ICT for Green Development" Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech
Talos Energy And TechnipFMC Enter Strategic Alliance To Provide Carbon Capture And Storage
Cloud4C Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Public Cloud IT Transformation ...
BDSwiss Announces DP World Tour Championship Sponsorship
2021 Suspicious Betting Trends in Global Football Report
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI