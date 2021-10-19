Addus HomeCare Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, announced today that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market close.

Addus will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Joining the call from the Company will be Dirk Allison, Chairman and CEO, Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Brad Bickham, President and COO. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 930-8289 (international dial-in number is (253) 336-8714), passcode 6998238. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on November 9, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international dial-in number is (404) 537-3406) and entering pass code 6998238.