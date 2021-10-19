checkAd

Alaska Communications, Bristol Bay Telephone and OneWeb Improve Mobile, Voice and Data Service in Bristol Bay

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 17:00  |  13   |   |   

Alaska Communications has agreed to supply low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite service through OneWeb to Bristol Bay Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (BBTC). BBTC will use LEO satellites to improve connectivity to its facilities and residents in the area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005194/en/

Pictured: A floatplane sits on Naknek Lake in western Alaska. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pictured: A floatplane sits on Naknek Lake in western Alaska. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Bristol Bay region is known for its renown salmon fishing. It’s also known by locals as having high data costs and extremely limited connectivity options.

LEO satellites deliver fiber-like connectivity performance to areas that are difficult and expensive to reach via terrestrial options, like Bristol Bay. For BBTC, using a LEO service was an easy decision given the affordability and quality of service.

“The installation costs are a fraction of what it would be to deploy fiber to our outlying villages,” said Earl Hubb, general manager of BBTC. “The service we’re using now has data caps and expensive overage fees, I’m excited for the endless possibilities our new low-latency connection will bring us. It’s like going from a bicycle to a sports car.”

The cooperative will initially use this service to connect its offices and facilities. In the future, it plans to extend it to residents in the region and augment its voice and mobile data network.

“We have areas where we’ve never been able to provide mobile data,” said Hubb. “Offering affordable mobile data will enable opportunities our customers have not had until now. Connecting with the world, accessing education and vocational programs, watching a popular show on a streaming serving, these are all things our customers will be able to do, which will enrich their lives. They can continue to enjoy the beauty and solitude that comes with living in rural Alaska, while also take advantage of these opportunities.”

“We’re pleased to work with Bristol Bay Telephone, and we’re excited to witness technology transform its community,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. “Connectivity can be life-changing. This service will enable dynamic opportunities that weren’t possible before.”

“OneWeb recognizes the value of new jobs and investment in Alaska and listening to our partners like Alaska Communications in the Last Frontier,” said Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb. “We made Alaska the centerpiece of our coverage map because of the benefits our LEO constellation can provide to the economy, safety and health of rural communities in the north. We know that if our we can provide consistent, high-speed internet here, we can provide it anywhere.”

Announced in June of this year, OneWeb and Alaska Communications are collaborating to deliver a fiber-like connectivity experience everywhere in Alaska. Through the agreement, Alaska Communications will sell OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite service to its customers and use it for critical middle mile connections.

LEO service for Bristol Bay Telephone will turn up in November.

For inquiries about using LEO service through Alaska Communications and OneWeb, visit www.alaskacommunications.com/satelliteservices.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

ATN International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alaska Communications, Bristol Bay Telephone and OneWeb Improve Mobile, Voice and Data Service in Bristol Bay Alaska Communications has agreed to supply low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite service through OneWeb to Bristol Bay Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (BBTC). BBTC will use LEO satellites to improve connectivity to its facilities and residents in the area. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21CNI Joins the Geoverse Partner Program to Help Bridge Digital Divide With Private Network Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten