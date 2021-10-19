Chamberlain University and Emory Healthcare Launch Initiative to Offer Nurses New Pathway to Earn Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing (BSN)

Chamberlain University , which has the largest school of nursing in the U.S., and Emory Healthcare , the most comprehensive academic healthcare system in Georgia with 11 hospitals and 250 clinics, announced today the launch of an initiative designed to address a nationwide workforce need for more registered nurses to continue their education and attain their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

The collaborative effort encourages eligible nurses employed by Emory Healthcare to pursue their BSN degree by utilizing a combination of Emory’s Employee Education Plan, which reimburses qualified Emory Healthcare employees annually for tuition costs, and the Chamberlain University Advancing Care Together (ACT) Grant. The Chamberlain University ACT Grant is designed to cover the remaining cost of BSN tuition at Chamberlain for eligible individuals once Emory Healthcare employees reach their annual tuition reimbursement cap.

“Chamberlain University is committed to addressing workforce needs through access to high-quality education, and we are pleased to launch this initiative with Emory Healthcare that encourages a culture of lifelong learning for all nurses,” said Chamberlain President Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN. “This collaborative effort is designed to ensure a more streamlined pathway for nurses to attain their BSN degree, which in turn supports advanced quality of patient care for the communities they serve.”

The initiative further advances the mission of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), the parent company of Chamberlain University, as the nation’s leading workforce solutions provider for the healthcare industry. It also offers a model to increase the number of baccalaureate-prepared nurses in the workforce nationally to 80 percent from its current level of approximately 56 percent. This goal is being monitored by The Campaign for Nursing's Future, an initiative of the Center to Champion Nursing in America.

“At Emory Healthcare, we are dedicated to providing superior patient care, and that means ensuring that our healthcare team has access to quality lifelong learning opportunities,” says Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, FAAN, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare. “Through this collaboration with Chamberlain University, we are pleased to enhance our community impact as we do our part to increase the number of nurses who attain their BSNs.”