checkAd

Chamberlain University and Emory Healthcare Launch Initiative to Offer Nurses New Pathway to Earn Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing (BSN)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 17:00  |  14   |   |   

Chamberlain University, which has the largest school of nursing in the U.S., and Emory Healthcare, the most comprehensive academic healthcare system in Georgia with 11 hospitals and 250 clinics, announced today the launch of an initiative designed to address a nationwide workforce need for more registered nurses to continue their education and attain their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005814/en/

The collaborative effort encourages eligible nurses employed by Emory Healthcare to pursue their BSN degree by utilizing a combination of Emory’s Employee Education Plan, which reimburses qualified Emory Healthcare employees annually for tuition costs, and the Chamberlain University Advancing Care Together (ACT) Grant. The Chamberlain University ACT Grant is designed to cover the remaining cost of BSN tuition at Chamberlain for eligible individuals once Emory Healthcare employees reach their annual tuition reimbursement cap.

“Chamberlain University is committed to addressing workforce needs through access to high-quality education, and we are pleased to launch this initiative with Emory Healthcare that encourages a culture of lifelong learning for all nurses,” said Chamberlain President Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN. “This collaborative effort is designed to ensure a more streamlined pathway for nurses to attain their BSN degree, which in turn supports advanced quality of patient care for the communities they serve.”

The initiative further advances the mission of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), the parent company of Chamberlain University, as the nation’s leading workforce solutions provider for the healthcare industry. It also offers a model to increase the number of baccalaureate-prepared nurses in the workforce nationally to 80 percent from its current level of approximately 56 percent. This goal is being monitored by The Campaign for Nursing's Future, an initiative of the Center to Champion Nursing in America.

“At Emory Healthcare, we are dedicated to providing superior patient care, and that means ensuring that our healthcare team has access to quality lifelong learning opportunities,” says Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, FAAN, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare. “Through this collaboration with Chamberlain University, we are pleased to enhance our community impact as we do our part to increase the number of nurses who attain their BSNs.”

Seite 1 von 3
Adtalem Global Education Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chamberlain University and Emory Healthcare Launch Initiative to Offer Nurses New Pathway to Earn Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing (BSN) Chamberlain University, which has the largest school of nursing in the U.S., and Emory Healthcare, the most comprehensive academic healthcare system in Georgia with 11 hospitals and 250 clinics, announced today the launch of an initiative designed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21Adtalem Global Education Appoints Executive Leaders to Enhance Capability
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Chamberlain University’s Master of Public Health Degree Program Receives Accreditation from Council on Education for Public Health
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Chamberlain University Awarded Exemplary Online Program Status by Quality Matters
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Chamberlain University Launches Actionable Framework to Expand National Focus on Increasing Diversity in Nursing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Accomplished Medical School Leader Dr. Heidi Chumley Named Dean of Ross University School of Medicine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten