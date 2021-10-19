checkAd

Humana Expands Footprint, Health Plan Choices in New Jersey

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 17:00   

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expanding health plan choices for Medicare beneficiaries in New Jersey by once again adding counties in which its 2022 Humana Medicare Advantage (MA) plans are offered in the state. This commitment expands the company’s footprint to roughly 95 percent of the state.

In addition, for all Humana 2022 MA plan members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for testing, treatment, vaccinations and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).

Expansion into Three New Counties

For the first time, residents of three New Jersey counties – Ocean and Passaic counties in Northern New Jersey, and Cape May County in Southern New Jersey - can select a Humana Medicare Advantage plan during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, or AEP. The AEP runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021 for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2022.

“Humana is excited to be able to reach additional New Jerseyans by offering Medicare Advantage plans in a total of 20 counties across the state for coverage starting in 2022,” said Rich Vollmer, Humana Senior Vice President and Medicare North Division Leader. “Over the last three years, we have worked hard to expand both our network of hospitals and physicians and our Medicare plan offerings to meet the health care and budget needs of New Jerseyans across the state.”

Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans provide people with Medicare in New Jersey with affordable alternatives to original Medicare only, or original Medicare paired with a Medicare Supplement plan. With these plans, members can enjoy all the benefits of original Medicare - as well as hearing, dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage on most plans - along with added benefits and important financial protections for their health care costs.

Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans in New Jersey will offer a variety of options and benefits, including a range of plan premiums ($0 or low monthly premiums); low co-payments for doctor visits; coverage for most annual screenings at no charge; and emergency coverage anywhere in the world. All plans will include:

  • SilverSneakers, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind.
  • Go365TM, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities.
  • Humana Well Dine, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

About Medicare Advantage

