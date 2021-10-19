checkAd

Reminder to Shareholders of Annual General Meeting October 27, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) would like to remind its shareholders to vote at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the shareholders of Macarthur Minerals Limited to be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 10.00am Australian Eastern Standard Time (“AEST”).

Annual General Meeting Reminder

The health and wellbeing of our shareholders is of paramount importance to us. The Company is closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and observing guidance from the Federal and State Governments. This year, with COVID-19 still an ongoing health concern, we will be holding the AGM online and Shareholders and proxyholders can participate in the proceedings online in real time, by registering for the AGM live webcast. It is important that you have the opportunity to communicate your views to us and you are encouraged to participate in the meeting by voting, watching our live webcast and asking questions in the manner described in the Notice of Meeting. For registration of the AGM live webcast and submission of questions, follow the links at www.macarthurminerals.com here

The complete AGM meeting materials and proxy forms are located on www.macarthurminerals.com here or on Sedar https://www.sedar.com/.        

Your vote is important

Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the AGM, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the AGM to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the AGM.

Deadline for receipt of Proxies

Proxy forms must be lodged with the Company in Australia by 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 (Australian Eastern Standard Time) or Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Daylight Time) or 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time).

For shares held in Australia:

  • voting is available online here (quoting Control Number 135583)
    If voting online, you will also be required to enter your SRN/HIN and postcode; or by

For shares held in Canada:


