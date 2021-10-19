checkAd

Vitana-X Hires Experienced Chief Financial Officer

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 17:20  |  17   |   |   

Adds Public Company and Capital Markets ExpertiseMIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is …

Adds Public Company and Capital Markets Expertise

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its executive team by hiring a top experienced Chief Financial Officer, Chistoph Locher.

Christoph Locher is a Swiss Charter Accountant with over 10 years of Big 4 accounting firm

experience in Switzerland and Australia. Throughout the past 3 years, Mr. Locher has supported a $1 billion IPO, an up-listing, a financial controller of a publicly-listed Med Tech group and worked as a trusted partner for various CFO's. Having built his career around servicing large multinational publicly-listed corporations, Chris has a deep understanding of financial reporting and audit requirements within the international corporate environment.

Vitana-X's Chief Financial Officer, Christoph Locher, commented, "I am very excited to join the world of Vitana-X with its extraordinary team of distributors and shareholders on its thrilling journey to become a global health supplement supplier. I truly believe it is the right moment for this still young company to hire an experienced CFO. It is the normal challenge of a company like Vitana-X to find the right balance between investing in the operations and satisfying the shareholders appetite for timely information. I look forward to working together with all

directors in delivering the Company's ambitious growth strategy."

The company's annual report is due on 10/31/2021 and it plans on attaching the attorney letter.

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC:VITX) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/en/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact Information
press.IRclear2157@gmail.com
www.vitanax.net
305-714-9397

SOURCE: VitanaX, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668731/Vitana-X-Hires-Experienced-Chief-Fin ...

Vitana-X Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vitana-X Hires Experienced Chief Financial Officer Adds Public Company and Capital Markets ExpertiseMIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Data from First Phase III Clinical Study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A, the ...
ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ...
USRM to Focus on Animal Health and Lead Pet-Care Innovation
Clear Capital and the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers Partner to Promote Appraiser ...
Silver Spruce Announces Terms of Finder’s Fee
Pharnext Strengthens its Management Team with Three Key Appointments to Support Ongoing Development ...
Gatling Exploration Announces $2.5 Million Financing
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Cerrado Gold and Element 29 Resources ...
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21Vitana-X Plans to Open in Russia by the End of 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
Accesswire | Analysen