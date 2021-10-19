checkAd

PODA CEO Ryan Selby Provides Corporate Update with focus on ESG

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
19.10.2021, 17:30  |  41   |   |   

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company")
(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF)is pleased to provide the Company's
shareholders with a corporate update from Ryan Selby, the founder and Chief
Executive Officer of PODA.

Poda was listed on the CSE on May 4, 2020 (" Public Listing Date ") and is
actively engaged in the global commercialization of Heat-not-Burn (" HNB ")
smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with
combustible smoking products. The company has developed a patented HNB system
that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and
environmentally friendly. As a benchmark, international tobacco giant Philip
Morris International (" PMI "), maker of the IQOS (I Quit Ordinary Smoking)
product line, recently announced that as of Q2 2021, it has acquired over 20
million IQOS users globally. In just Q2 2021 alone, PMI sold over 24 billion
units of its IQOS-compatible HEETS tobacco sticks in the HNB space and is on
track to sell over 100 billion HEETS sticks in 2021.

Environment, Social and Governance (" ESG ") has been at the forefront of PODA's
invention since its was incubated in Q1 of 2015.

- Environment - PODA has developed a fully bio-degradable PODA Pod that can be
used with multiple substrates. Cigarette butts contain plastics and are one of
the largest plastic pollutants in the world. PODA's goal is to help solve this
with its bio-degradable option.
- Social - PODA's system is based on a heating element that heats the substrate
at much lower temperatures than traditional combustible smoking products using
HNB technology. PMI has committed to generating at least $0.50/cent of its net
revenues from the sale of reduced-risk products (primarily the IQOS product)
within the next five years, and PMI has a stated goal of eliminating its sales
of traditional combustible cigarettes by the year 2030. This has a major
social impact as HNB products have the potential to reduce the risks
associated with combustible smoking products.
- Governance - The Company is now listed on multiple exchanges including CSE,
OTC and FSE. It has developed internal policies and built a Board of Directors
and Global advisors with experience in practicing good governance.

Historic Developments

The following are some of the more prominent historical developments since
PODA's inception:

- Fully granted patent received in Canada and filed in 65 additional countries
for the Company's closed ended system that requires zero cleaning and provides
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PODA CEO Ryan Selby Provides Corporate Update with focus on ESG PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF)is pleased to provide the Company's shareholders with a corporate update from Ryan Selby, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of PODA. Poda was listed on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zukunftsstall in Nordrhein-Westfalen: Millionenprojekt im Verzug
Isotopia Molecular Imaging and Seibersdorf Labor GmbH Announce Production Agreement for 177Lu ...
Taktische Zurückhaltung, Kommentar zu Chinas Wirtschaftswachstum von Norbert Hellmann
Analyse zur Strompreis-Entwicklung / Schnellerer Ökostrom-Ausbau im Kohleausstieg führt ...
Neues Buch über den digitalen Euro / "Der digitale Euro ist das größte ...
Industriegüterunternehmen schaffen das Potential für umfassende Dekarbonisierung in der ...
PepsiCo Deutschland führt Nutri-Score ein: Ab sofort auf Snacks, ab 2022 für alle Getränkemarken des PepsiCo-Konzerns (FOTO)
Investieren in das nachhaltige Wohnen der Zukunft: Pangaea Life startet einzigartigen Immobilien-Fonds (FOTO)
Moderne Beschaffung: Marktplätze gewinnen im B2B-Commerce mehr Boden / Millennials und Corona treiben den Ausbau ...
SUD Service & Dienstleistungs AG: Auf die Energiepreis-Lawine im Winter vorbereitet sein
Titel
Kryptowährungen: Eine neue Assetklasse entsteht / Bain-Analyse des Markts für digitale Zahlungsmittel
Neu von Compleo: die Wallboxserie Solo (FOTO)
Bitcoin auf Rekordjagd, Marktkommentar von Alex Wehnert
M-net ist der erste klimaneutrale Telekommunikationsanbieter in Deutschland (FOTO)
Surge Copper durchschneidet 495 Meter mit 0,54 % Cu Äq, davon 126 Meter mit 0,85 % Cu Äq ...
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Atrium's Independent Committee and Gazit Globe announce ...
BASF-Chef: Wir denken über weitere Investitionen in der Lausitz nach
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015
Hiddenfjord, Atlantiklachs-Züchter, feiert zum Jahrestag seiner Nachhaltigkeitsverpflichtung ...
next@acer: Acer erweitert sein Angebot an nachhaltigen Vero-Produkten (FOTO)
Titel
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Rückenwind für ambitionierte CO2-Ziele: ista schließt zweite ESG-Finanzierung von rund 450 Millionen Euro ab (FOTO)
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Airtel setzt bei der Erweiterung seines optischen Netzwerks auf Tejas Networks
Stonebranch Online 2021 verbindet die Teilnehmer mit den führenden Köpfen der ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:48 UhrVillage Bank and Dominion Payroll Announce Partnership
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18:45 UhrCalix Arms Broadband Service Providers To Drive Subscriber Acquisition, Create Upsell and Cross-Sell Opportunities, and Generate Breakthrough Growth With Calix Marketing Cloud Professional Edition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:44 UhrBILD-Chef Reichelt – gefeuert mit großen Buchstaben und kleinen Belegen
Tichys Einblick | Kommentare
18:44 UhrDarling Ingredients' health brand, Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins with controlled purity, supporting full compliance with new EU Medical Device Regulations and ISO 22442
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
18:44 UhrCCTV+: Peng Liyuan drängt auf die Förderung von Gesundheit und digitaler Bildung für Mädchen und Frauen
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
18:39 UhrGroßbritannien verzeichnet höchste Anzahl Corona-Tote seit März
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:38 UhrExperte: Verschwörungstheorien haben in Corona-Zeit nicht zugenommen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:38 UhrSinopec nimmt größtes Gasspeichercluster in Nordchina in Betrieb und bietet 10 Milliarden Kubikmeter Gasspeicher an
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
18:37 UhrVinci steigert Umsatz auf Vor-Corona-Niveau
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:37 UhrAxel Springer schließt Kauf von US-Mediengruppe Politico ab
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten