PODA CEO Ryan Selby Provides Corporate Update with focus on ESG

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company")

(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF)is pleased to provide the Company's

shareholders with a corporate update from Ryan Selby, the founder and Chief

Executive Officer of PODA.



Poda was listed on the CSE on May 4, 2020 (" Public Listing Date ") and is

actively engaged in the global commercialization of Heat-not-Burn (" HNB ")

smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with

combustible smoking products. The company has developed a patented HNB system

that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and

environmentally friendly. As a benchmark, international tobacco giant Philip

Morris International (" PMI "), maker of the IQOS (I Quit Ordinary Smoking)

product line, recently announced that as of Q2 2021, it has acquired over 20

million IQOS users globally. In just Q2 2021 alone, PMI sold over 24 billion

units of its IQOS-compatible HEETS tobacco sticks in the HNB space and is on

track to sell over 100 billion HEETS sticks in 2021.







invention since its was incubated in Q1 of 2015.



- Environment - PODA has developed a fully bio-degradable PODA Pod that can be

used with multiple substrates. Cigarette butts contain plastics and are one of

the largest plastic pollutants in the world. PODA's goal is to help solve this

with its bio-degradable option.

- Social - PODA's system is based on a heating element that heats the substrate

at much lower temperatures than traditional combustible smoking products using

HNB technology. PMI has committed to generating at least $0.50/cent of its net

revenues from the sale of reduced-risk products (primarily the IQOS product)

within the next five years, and PMI has a stated goal of eliminating its sales

of traditional combustible cigarettes by the year 2030. This has a major

social impact as HNB products have the potential to reduce the risks

associated with combustible smoking products.

- Governance - The Company is now listed on multiple exchanges including CSE,

OTC and FSE. It has developed internal policies and built a Board of Directors

and Global advisors with experience in practicing good governance.



Historic Developments



The following are some of the more prominent historical developments since

PODA's inception:



- Fully granted patent received in Canada and filed in 65 additional countries

for the Company's closed ended system that requires zero cleaning and provides



