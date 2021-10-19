Global Anti-Aging Market to Witness Spectacular Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 162.9 Billion by 2028 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Anti-Aging Market By Age Geographic (Baby Boomer, Generation X, And Generation Y), Product (Botox, Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Stretch Mark Products, Others), By Services (Anti-Pigmentation Therapy, Anti-Adult Acne Therapy, And Breast Augmentation), By Device (Microdermabrasion, Laser Aesthetics, Anti-Cellulite Treatment And Anti-Aging Radio Frequency Devices): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028"

According to the report, the global Anti-Aging market accounted for USD 111.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 162.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Skin aging is a complex biological process influenced by a combination of endogenous/intrinsic and exogenous/extrinsic factors. It is caused by factors such as age, exposure to ultraviolet rays (UV), pollution, lifestyle related factors (smoking, restricted sleep, diet & nutrition, harsh soaps, stress & depression), repeated facial expressions, among others. The primary noticeable signs of skin aging are fine lines and wrinkles. Anti-aging cosmetics can be divided into three groups depending on its functions, namely moisturizing, antioxidant and biological activity. Treatments for anti-aging comprise of numerous approaches, including cosmetological care (daily skin care, sun protection, and aesthetic noninvasive procedures), topical agents (antioxidants, cell regulators) and invasive procedures (chemical peelings, visible light devices, intense pulsed light, radiofrequency, injectable skin biostimulation and rejuvenation).

Key players in the industry are focusing on product launch and innovation in packaging design amidst regulatory changes on the use of products. These industry giants have been adopting myriad strategies for the growth of their business, such as high R&D investments, M&A, product innovations, and geographical expansions. More likely than not, they will be continuing to implement these strategies in the future, notes the research report.