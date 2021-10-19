Verizon awarded #1 in customer satisfaction with small businesses by J.D. Power

The 2021 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction across six factors: performance and reliability; customer service; sales representatives and account executives; billing; cost of service; and offerings and promotions. Overall satisfaction is measured in three key segments: large enterprise (500 or more employees); medium business (20-499 employees); and small business (1-19 employees).

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has been awarded #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Small Business Wireless and Wireline Service in the J.D. Power 2021 Business Wireless and Wireline Customer Satisfaction Studies. This marks the third consecutive year that Verizon has been recognized with the highest customer satisfaction for Small Business Wireline Service, in addition to earning that distinction this year in the Small Business Wireless Segment.

“When you combine the best network with the best team in the industry, you have a winning combination for our small business customers and we see this J.D. Power distinction as even further validation of that,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer for Verizon Business. “While winning awards is exciting, helping our customers achieve their business goals is what's most important to our team.”

Verizon is named best-in-class in the following factors:

Wireless: Best in class for...

Performance and Reliability

Sales Representatives and Account Executives

Billing



Wireline: Best in class for...

Performance and Reliability

Cost of Service

Communications

Sales Representatives and Account Executives

Billing

Customer Service

The study is based on responses from 2,399 business decision-makers for wireless services in the United States and includes evaluations of their wireless carriers. The 2021 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 4,331 business customers of data and voice services. The study evaluates business wireline experiences across six factors: performance and reliability; cost of service; communications; sales representatives and account executives; billing; and customer service. The large enterprise segment includes businesses with 500 or more employees; the medium business segment includes businesses with 20 to 499 employees; and the small business segment includes businesses with less than 20 employees. The study was fielded in April-May 2021. More details: U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study / U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study

Earlier this year, Verizon also received the J.D. Power award in all six regions -- Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West -- achieving the best score across all study factors, with the fewest calls, messaging and data problems across the nation (Conducted as part of the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study - Volume 2).

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video in and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

