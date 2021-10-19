Zoompass Announces Plan to Seek New Public Listing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Zoompass Holdings Inc. (Formerly OTCQB:ZPAS) ("Zoompass" or "Company") announces that the Company was not in compliance with Rule 15c2-11, as amended effective September 28, 2021, and as a result, the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Zoompass Holdings Inc. (Formerly OTCQB:ZPAS) ("Zoompass" or "Company") announces that the Company was not in compliance with Rule 15c2-11, as amended effective September 28, 2021, and as a result, the Company, together with approximately 2,800 securities, according to The OTC Markets (OTC), was removed from the publicly quoted market. To begin public quoting on the OTC again, all such affected entities, including the Company, can engage a sponsoring market maker willing to review the company's information and file a Form 211 with FINRA, or the company can now ask OTC Markets to perform an "Initial Information Review", and if the OTC satisfactorily completes such review, it will announce the fact and that it believes the company complies with Rule 15c2-11 and brokers may rely thereon upon. The Zoompass is evaluating these options. In addition, Zoompass is completing its full financial disclosures and is reviewing various strategic alternatives to effect a Canadian public listing. Such a listing would allows Zoompass to enhance its opportunities for funding and an orderly trading market on a recognized stock exchange. In the meantime, of course, the company continues to function in its normal business capacity and ongoing operations.