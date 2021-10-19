checkAd

Pierre & Vacances 2020/2021 Full-Year Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 17:40  |  11   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pierre & Vacances (Paris:VAC):

1] Revenue

Under IFRS accounting:

- Q4 2020/2021 revenue totalled €520.2 million (€480.5 million for the tourism activities and €39.7 million for the property development activities).
 - Full-year 2020/2021 revenue totalled €937.2 million (€773 million for the tourism activities and €164.2 million for the property development activities).

The Group nevertheless continues to comment on its revenue and the associated financial indicators, in compliance with its operating reporting namely:

- with the presentation of joint undertakings in proportional consolidation,
 - excluding the impact of IFRS16 application

Moreover, the operating and legal reorganisation implemented since 1 February 2021 resulting in the regrouping of each of the Group’s activities into distinct and autonomous Business Lines, has led to a change in sectoral information in application of IFRS8. The main consequence for communication of the Group’s revenue is the presentation of the contribution from the Adagio operating entity. The entity includes the contribution from leases taken out by the PVCP Group and entrusted to the joint-venture Adagio SAS for management, as well as the share of the contribution from Adagio SAS held by the Group.

A reconciliation table presenting revenue stemming from operating reporting and revenue under IFRS accounting is presented at the end of the press release.

€ millions

2020/2021

2019/2020

Change

vs. 2019/ 2020

 

2018/2019

 

according to operating reporting

according to operating reporting

 

according to operating reporting

Change vs. 2018/ 2019

Tourism

496.8

423.6

+17.3%

 

486.3

+2.2%

- Center Parcs Europe

305.7

262.7

+16.4%

 

266.3

+14.8%

- Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe

158.3

139.7

+13.3%

 

171.6

-7.7%

- Adagio

32.8

21.2

+55.2%

 

48.4

-32.2%

o/w accommodation revenue

331.5

285.9

+16.0%

 

328.3

+1.0%

- Center Parcs Europe

212.3

186.0

+14.2%

 

183.4

+15.8%

- Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe

92.5

82.4

+12.3%

 

102.7

-9.9%

- Adagio

26.6

17.5

+51.9%

 

42.3

-37.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property development

54.7

68.5

-20.1%

 

76.9

-28.8%

Total Q4

551.6

492.1

+12.1%

 

563.2

-2.1%

Tourism

801.1

1022.7

-21.7%

 

1365.1

-41.3%

- Center Parcs Europe

489.7

615.4

-20.4%

 

768.2

-36.3%

- Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe

236.2

304.4

-22.4%

 

414.9

-43.1%

- Adagio

75.2

102.9

-27.0%

 

182.0

-58.7%

o/w accommodation revenue

532.8

685.7

-22.3%

 

923.6

-42.3%

- Center Parcs Europe

338.6

420.0

-19.4%

 

516.6

-34.5%

- Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe

133.6

179.4

-25.5%

 

250.2

-46.6%

- Adagio

60.6

86.3

-29.8%

 

156.8

-61.4%

Property development

252.4

275.0

-8.2%

 

307.7

-18.0%

Full-year total

1053.5

1297.8

-18.8%

 

1672.8

-37.0%

  • Tourism revenue

Q4 2020/2021:

The recovery in revenue witnessed when the sites reopened during the third quarter of the year, gained further momentum over the summer period. The Group posted strong performances in the fourth quarter with revenue growth in the tourism activities reaching 17.3% relative to the year-earlier period, and +2.2% relative to summer 2019.

- Revenue at Center Parcs Europe grew by a robust 16.4% relative to the year-earlier period, and was even higher than the level seen in Q4 2019 (+14.8%).

This growth was driven by both the Domains located in BNG1 (revenue up 16% vs. 2020 and +21% vs. 2019), benefiting especially from the renovated offer, and by the French Domains (+17% vs. 2020 and +1.1% vs. 2019).

These performances validate the Reinvention strategy to premiumise and renovate the Domains, for a constantly improved customer experience.

- Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe posted revenue up 13.3% relative to summer 2020, with a significant recovery in Spain (+82.4%) and a strong performance in France (+5.5%, of which +1.1% on accommodation, despite the 12% narrowing in the offer).

The decline in revenue relative to Q4 2019 (-7.7%) was primarily related to the lack of foreign customers in Spain (revenue down 25%) and the reduction in the stock of accommodation operated in France (revenue down 3.4%, of which -6.1% on accommodation revenue on an 18% decline in the offer).

- The Adagio residences restored growth (+55.2% vs. 2020), even though business remained below the pre-crisis level (-32.2% vs. 2019) given the extent to which the aparthotels are dependent on foreign customers.

Full year 2020/2021:

After a first half affected by the restrictive measures caused by the health crisis, a gradual recovery in Q3 and strong performances over the summer, full-year revenue totalled €801.1 million, down 21.7% relative to the previous year, and -41.3% relative to 2018/2019.

  • Revenue from property development

Q4 2020/2021 property development revenue totalled €54.7 million, compared with €68.5 million in the year-earlier period, stemming primarily from Senioriales residences (€16.5 million), the Center Parcs Domain Landes de Gascogne (Lot-et-Garonne region) (€9.1 million) and Center Parcs renovation operations (€17.2 million).

Over the full year, revenue from property development businesses totalled €252.4 million (compared with €275.0 million over the year-earlier period), of which €66.6 million from Seniorales residences, €39.2 million for the development of the Center Parcs Domain Landes de Gascogne, and €114.2 million from renovations of Center Parcs Domains.

2] Outlook

  • Activity

The portfolio of tourism reservations booked so far for Q1 2021/2022 is higher than it was over the past two years, for both Center Parcs Europe and Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe.

  • Review of negotiations with individual lessors

As announced in the press release of 8 September 2021, the Group has proposed a new improved amendment to its individual property lessors, planning for a 100% payment of the contractual rental amount for the current period starting on 1 July 2021. On 15 October, more than 63% of individual owners had accepted the Group’s new proposal.

The Group is also studying all options available with a view to managing the situation of residual rental liabilities for which an agreement has not been reached with the owners who did not accept the proposal to date.

  • Review of equity strengthening process underway

The equity strengthening process aimed at finding new investors is continuing as planned. The Group has received several reiterated indicative offers and has begun a first pre-selection of potential investor candidates, who are now intensifying their audit works with a view to making their firm offer.

  • ORNANE bond holders

Due to technical problems beyond its control, on 1 October 2021, the Group was obliged to pay its ORNANE bond holders an amount corresponding to interest calculated on a half-yearly basis instead of a quarterly basis. The surplus paid on 1 October 2021 will be considered as an early payment and will therefore be deducted from the amount of interest due to be paid on 1 January 2022.

3] Reconciliation tables – Revenue

€ millions

2020/2021

according to operating reporting

Restatement

IFRS11

Impact

IFRS16

2020/2021

IFRS

Tourism

801.1

-28.1

 

773.0

- Center Parcs Europe

489.7

-10.9

 

478.8

- Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe

- Adagio

236.2

75.2

0.5

-17.7

 

236.7

57.5

 

 

 

 

 

Property development

252.4

-10.8

-77.3

164.2

 

 

 

 

 

Total FY 2021

1053.5

-39.0

-77.3

937.2

€ millions

2019/2020

according to operating reporting

Restatement

IFRS11

Impact

IFRS16

2019/2020

IFRS

Tourism

1022.7

-40.3

 

982.4

- Center Parcs Europe

615.4

-19.2

 

596.2

- Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe

- Adagio

304.4

102.9

0.0

-21.1

 

304.4

81.8

 

 

 

 

 

Property development

275.0

-18.9

-67.0

189.1

 

 

 

 

 

Total FY 2020

1 297.8

-59.2

-67.0

1171.5

IFRS11 adjustments: for its operating reporting, the Group continues to integrate joint operations under the proportional integration method, considering that this presentation is a better reflection of its performance. In contrast, joint ventures are consolidated under equity associates in the consolidated IFRS accounts.

Impact of IFRS16: The application of IFRS16 as of 1 October 2019 leads to the cancellation, in the financial statements, of a share of revenue and the capital gain for disposals undertaken under the framework of property operations with third-parties (given the Group’s right-of-use rights). See below for the impact on FY revenue.

Given that the Group’s business model is based on two distinct businesses, as monitored and presented in its operating reporting, adjustment for this would not measure and reflect the underlying performance of the Group’s property business, and for this reason in its financial communication, the Group continues to present property development operations as they are recorded from its operating monitoring.

1Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany

Pierre et Vacances Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pierre & Vacances 2020/2021 Full-Year Revenue Regulatory News: Pierre & Vacances (Paris:VAC): 1] Revenue Under IFRS accounting: - Q4 2020/2021 revenue totalled €520.2 million (€480.5 million for the tourism activities and €39.7 million for the property development activities). - Full-year …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.10.21PIERRE ET VACANCES: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten