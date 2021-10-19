DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain

DraftKings will continue to engage in discussions between both companies and to conduct more substantive due diligence and analysis regarding its possible offer.

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) notes the announcement made by Entain earlier today relating to the extension of the deadline, under Rule 2.6 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”), for DraftKings either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Entain (in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code), or to announce that it does not intend to make such an offer (in accordance with Rule 2.8 of the Code), to 5:00 p.m. (London time) on 16 November 2021. This deadline may be further extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, at Entain’s request.

DraftKings looks forward to exploring potential benefits that could derive from this possible combination for its and Entain’s shareholders, including:

Expansion into regulated and regulating markets

Accelerated product growth

Innovation in new and existing verticals



DraftKings further notes that while it progresses its discussions with Entain, it also continues to remain very focused on opportunities in the high growth North America market.

This announcement does not constitute an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 2.7 of the Code. There can be no certainty that an offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made.

A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, MLB and NHL an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.