Airport advertising delivers the highest perceived value and prestige compared to other advertising channels

Paris, October 1 9 th , 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that new global research reveals that Airport advertising delivers the highest perceived value for brands when compared to Online Display, Social Media, TV and Press advertising environments. The research from the independent research agency ResearchBods for JCDecaux Airport was conducted among 6,000 consumers in five advertising markets: China, France, Germany, UK and the USA.

The study shows that advertising at the Airport is seen by consumers to be more valuable and more prestigious than other advertising environments, conferring status and a belief that a product is more valuable, a price advantage that has continued despite the pandemic.

On an index basis, Airport audience scored 111 for perceived value (TV 101, Print 100, Mobile 95 and Website 94) and 113 for prestige (TV 99, Print 98, Mobile 99 and Website 99), compared to the average for all researched advertising environments.

As travel starts to return driven by the domestic aviation market and the recent decisions in the US, UK, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, there is a renewed confidence in travel, as shown by the finding that almost 70% of Europeans say they are planning to travel by the end of January 2022 (Source ETC, European Travel Commission). Results of this study highlight the important role that the public screen of Out-of-Home at the Airport can play for clients, in terms of rebuilding brand equity post-pandemic.

Jérôme Lepage, Marketing & Business Development Director of JCDecaux (Transport Division), said: “This study comes at an important time as air travel opens up once again and shows that the Airport continues to define prestige and luxury across the largest media markets worldwide, making it a key environment for our advertising partners. In five major countries across the world, the study reveals that Airport delivers the highest levels of price advantage and prestige compared to other major advertising channels. JCDecaux has continuously invested in the transformation of our assets in Airports. This evolution is guided by our vision of an enhanced and contextualised visual experience thanks to our new digital capabilities, as well as our expertise in terms of data, making the Airport one of the most powerful and influential advertising environments, enabling our clients and partners to achieve their marketing goals.”