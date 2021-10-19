checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.10.2021 / 17:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Günther

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CPU Softwarehouse AG

b) LEI
529900PILNXTORHT0T83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPN8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.24 EUR 89.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2400 EUR 89.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


19.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPU Softwarehouse AG
August-Wessels-Straße 23
86156 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.cpu-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70670  19.10.2021 

