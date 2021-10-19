

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.10.2021 / 17:46

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Bernd Last name(s): Günther

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CPU Softwarehouse AG

b) LEI

529900PILNXTORHT0T83

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0WMPN8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.24 EUR 89.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.2400 EUR 89.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU

