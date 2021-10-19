checkAd

IGE+XAO Activity up 8.4% over 9 months

Toulouse, IGE+XAO Group announces:

Consolidated turnover for 3rd quarter 2021 (in IFRS norms).

(Period from 1 January 2021 to 30 September 2021).

        

In euros 2021 2020 Change
Turnover for the 1st half year

(from 1st January to 30th June) 		17,766,771 15,845,462 +12.1%
Turnover for the 3rd quarter

(from 1st July to 30th September) 		8,180,491 8,091,147 +1.1%
Turnover over 9 months

(from 1st January to 30th September) 		25,947,262 23,936,609 +8.40%

 

Consolidated turnover for the 3rd quarter is 8,180,491 euros, up 1.1% compared to the previous year. Over this period, growth was affected by the acceleration in the transformation of the Group's marketing model, with subscription turnover up 28% which now represents 15% of total turnover, while perpetual licence sales declined 9%. Moreover, service activities continued to drop over the summer period, a trend that should reverse itself in the upcoming months.

Over the first 9 months of the financial period, activity is up 8.40%. This good trend is found in France as well as abroad and in all the Group's market segments.

From an R&D and product standpoint, activity is highly dynamic in terms of the existing offer as well as the development of new solutions, in particular in the Cloud and PLM (Product Life Cycle Management) fields.

Backed with these results and solid fundamentals, the Group confirms its action plan aiming to accelerate its commercial activities and R&D, while still maintaining a high level of profitability.

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 35 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 30 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 96,455 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

 

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares – ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02

 

