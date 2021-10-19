checkAd

Alchimie Reports 2021 Half-Year Results and Announces a Refocusing of Its Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI – Eligible PEA-PME), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, announces today its consolidated half-year results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

Nicolas d’Hueppe, Founder and CEO of Alchimie comments: “We are very pleased with the operational progress made by our teams during the first half of the year, in terms of technology, marketing and publishing. These are all structuring achievements that contribute to the virtuous dynamic of our marketplace in France and internationally. With 124 thematic channels today, some of which are distributed by major OTT players such as Orange France and Amazon Prime Video Channels, Alchimie's offering is gradually establishing itself as a credible complement to generalist offerings for those who want to be entertained by original and premium thematic programs. In this context, the virtuous model of our marketplace, based on revenue sharing between rights owners, media and talent, and distributors, continues to reveal its full potential. However, the growth trajectory of subscriber recruitment has been below our objectives. We have therefore decided to refocus our strategic orientations to focus our resources on the development of major channels while exploiting the drivers of the creative economy. We will also concentrate our efforts on high-audience language areas (English and Spanish) that offer faster growth prospects, and we will rely more heavily on leading distributors. These adjustments should enable us to break even in the last quarter of 2023 by capturing more effectively the growth potential of the global premium thematic content market.”

IFRS consolidated income statement

In thousands of euros

30.06.2021

30.06.2020

Change

Revenue

15,621

13,668

+14.3%

Cost of sales

-8,009

-6,458

+24.0%

Gross profit

7,613

7,211

+5.6%

