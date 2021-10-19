checkAd

Issue of Equity

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA (OTHER THAN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA WHERE THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES MAY BE LEGALLY MARKETED), OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER TO ISSUE OR SELL, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE OR PURCHASE, ANY INVESTMENTS IN ANY JURISDICTION.

19 October 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Allotment of Shares

The Board announced on 2 September 2021 that the Company had published a prospectus (the "Prospectus") in relation to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares"), to raise up to £20,000,000, together with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20,000,000 (the "Offer"). On 19 October 2021 the Company allotted a further 10,259,368 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer conditional only on Admission (the timetable for which is set out in more detail below).

The offer price at which the 10,259,368 new Ordinary Shares were allotted was 97.50 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, by reference to the net asset value of an Ordinary Share on 8 October 2021 (as announced on 12 October 2021, being the last published net asset value per Ordinary Share) divided by 0.965 (to allow for the costs of the Offer).

Application will shortly be made for the 10,259,368 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the premium segment of London Stock Exchange plc’s main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur and dealing will commence in the new Ordinary Shares on or around 21 October 2021. When issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 253,361,030 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each.  Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 253,361,030. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

