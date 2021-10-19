checkAd

EANS-Voting Rights AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Acting in concert (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)
|___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____|
|_________________|B_&_C_Privatstiftung__|Vienna_______________|Austria_______|
| |Raiffeisenbankengruppe|Linz |Austria |
|_________________|OÖ_Verbund_eGen_______|_____________________|______________|
|Franz____________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________|
|Christine________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________|
|Jürgen___________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________|


4. Name of shareholder(s): B & C KB Holding GmbH, B & C Kratos Holding GmbH,
Invest Holding GmbH, Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.10.2021

6. Total positions
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 73.40 % | 0.00 % | 73.40 % | 35 264 000 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 73.40 % | | 73.40 % | |
| notification | | | | |
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|AT00000AMAG3_|_______________|_____25_883_540|_______________|____73.40_%_____|
|_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________25_883_540___________|____________73.40_%_____________|
Wertpapier


EANS-Voting Rights AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act - Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - 1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. …

