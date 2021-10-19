checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data at Upcoming Bispecific Antibody and Immunology Conferences

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) (Paris:OSE) today announces that its Chief Scientific Officer Nicolas Poirier will present the latest preclinical progress on the bispecific antibody platform BiCKI and on the first BiCKI product, BiCKI-IL-7, a bifunctional anti-PD-1/interleukin-7 (IL-7) fusion protein, at three upcoming international antibody and immunology conferences.

The different presentations show that T cells which recognize neoantigens in human lung or melanoma tumors poorly express IL-7R and on the contrary, express a high level of PD-1 receptors. Particularly in patients refractory to anti-PD1 immunotherapies, modern immunology tools report that these tumor-specific T cells are more metabolically stressed and pro-apoptotic. Additional data demonstrate that selectively providing the pro-survival cytokine IL-7 to these PD-1+ tumor-specific T cells induces long-term survival, proliferation and responses without signs of T cell exhaustion, as well as a robust memory anti-tumor response in vivo in different preclinical models.

Event: PEGS Europe (Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit), Barcelona and virtual - November 2 - 4, 2021
Presentation time: November 4 at 15:20 CET
Session: Immunocytokines and ligands
Title : “Anti-PD1/IL7 Bifunctional, “in Cis-Delivery” of Interleukin-7 to PD1+ T Cells Overcome Anti-PD1 Resistance”
 The presentation will discuss i) the rationale behind the design of an immunocytokine platform for optimized bi-functional antagonist antibodies, ii) how IL-7 revives the cancer immunity cycle and reinvigorates exhausted T cells and human TILs, and iii) how the 'In-cis delivery' of IL-7 to PD1+ T cells overcomes anti-PD1 resistance in immunocompetent or humanized mice models.

Event: Festival of Biologics, Basel - November 9 - 11, 2021
Presentation time: November 10 at 14:20 CET
Session: Antibodies for Immunotherapy
Title : “Bispecific anti-PD1/IL7 preclinical evaluation”
 The presentation will focus on the preclinical efficacy of BiCKIIL-7v in immunocompetent tumor models partially sensitive or refractory to checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD1 or PDL1. More details on the long-term and durable effect of BiCKIIL-7v will be provided, in particular how it preferentially increases the number and infiltration in the tumor of stem-like memory CD8 T cells expressing the hallmark TCF1 marker as well as IL-7R and PD1.

