OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data at Upcoming Bispecific Antibody and Immunology Conferences

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) (Paris:OSE) today announces that its Chief Scientific Officer Nicolas Poirier will present the latest preclinical progress on the bispecific antibody platform BiCKI and on the first BiCKI product, BiCKI-IL-7, a bifunctional anti-PD-1/interleukin-7 (IL-7) fusion protein, at three upcoming international antibody and immunology conferences.

The different presentations show that T cells which recognize neoantigens in human lung or melanoma tumors poorly express IL-7R and on the contrary, express a high level of PD-1 receptors. Particularly in patients refractory to anti-PD1 immunotherapies, modern immunology tools report that these tumor-specific T cells are more metabolically stressed and pro-apoptotic. Additional data demonstrate that selectively providing the pro-survival cytokine IL-7 to these PD-1+ tumor-specific T cells induces long-term survival, proliferation and responses without signs of T cell exhaustion, as well as a robust memory anti-tumor response in vivo in different preclinical models.