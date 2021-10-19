Online Automotive Retailer Vroom Launches New TV Spot Featuring All Star Julius Randle

“As both a parent with a young family and a professional athlete, I want to spend as much of my time as possible with the people that mean the most to me, not at a car dealership,” said Julius Randle. “The ability to choose from such a wide variety of cars and have them delivered directly to my door fits my lifestyle perfectly.”

Vroom , Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced the release of its newest broadcast spot featuring New York basketball All-Star Julius Randle. A humorous take on the unfortunate results consumers can experience purchasing cars from untrusted sources, the new creative brings to life Vroom’s commitment to offering a better way to buy used cars. The new spot will start running Tuesday, Oct. 19th during local NBA games as part of Vroom’s partnership with Playfly Sport’s Home Team Sports platform and run throughout the season.

Vroom’s partnership with Playfly Sports is an extension of the brand’s commitment to live sports. The brand ran its first Super Bowl spot in 2021 and has followed up with campaigns appearing during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games this summer and the 2021-22 NFL season.

“Live sports continues to be a great opportunity for us to introduce Vroom to a large, highly-engaged audience,” said Peter Scherr, Chief Marketing Officer, Vroom. “Partnering with a player of Julius Randle’s stature, who is at the top of his sport, allows us to connect even deeper with local fans in a fun and engaging way that shines a light on what makes our brand offering so special.”

“Vroom understands that you simply cannot beat the connection to a home team audience, one that tunes in to root enthusiastically for their team night after night,” said Craig Sloan, Chief Operating Officer, Playfly Sports. “Our team leaned into Vroom’s success as a disruptive and thriving brand to develop really smart creative that we know will excite fans throughout the season.”

The spot was produced by New York-based creative agency The Vault; directed by Amit Mehta who has previously worked with ESPN, BMW, Ford and Mercedes; and executive produced by Jon Paley.

Through its ecommerce platform and data-driven technology, Vroom offers thousands of low-mileage, reconditioned vehicles with delivery to consumers wherever they are in the U.S. It also arranges financing through leading lenders and offers service contracts and other value-added products that provide convenience for customers. In addition to providing a better way to buy a used car, Vroom’s Sell Us Your Car offering allows customers who wish to sell or trade in their cars to receive appraisals within minutes, attractive market-based pricing, hassle-free loan payoffs and convenient vehicle pickup.

For more information on Vroom’s car buying and selling options, visit Vroom.com.

