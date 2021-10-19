checkAd

Genomic Vision Announces TeloSizer Triathlon Program to Provide Academic Researchers With an Access Path to Molecular Combing Telomere Services

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (the “Company” - FR0011799907 – GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announced the availability of TeloSizer Triathlon, a program offering academic researchers complementary access to its new TeloSizer services.

The TeloSizer Triathlon program invites academic researchers to submit projects in the areas of cancer, neurological disorders, and age-related conditions. Projects will be selected by Genomic Vision, and three of them will receive free of charge access to the company’s EasyComb Plus TeloSizer services.

TeloSizer Triathlon provides academics with access to powerful molecular combing technology for quantification and physical measurement of telomeres. TeloSizer Triathlon has the capacity to assist researchers studying cancer, neurological disorders and age-related conditions in using molecular combing to determine the pathological mechanism(s) and therefore potentially fast-tracking the identification of novel telomere-based biomarkers.

“Since the launch of TeloSizer we have seen strong interest from our targeted market.” said Dominique Remy-Renou, CEO of Genomic Vision. “We created the TeloSizer Triathlon program to support academic research in the telomere biology space to facilitate access to our TeloSizer services with the goal of efficient discovery of novel telomere-based biomarkers.”

Genomic Vision recently launched its newest molecular combing service TeloSizer, which enables detection, high-resolution imaging, and quantification of the entire genome of telomeres. The new product offers a greater precision compared to other methods for telomere measurement including Flow-FISH, Q-FISH and real time PCR.

TeloSizer Triathlon provides telomere biomarker discovery projects in academia with an opportunity to demonstrate the molecular combing technology and observe the higher precision offered by TeloSizer molecular combing.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV – ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on February 9, 2021 under reference number R.21-002, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

