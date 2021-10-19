World Acceptance Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on the Internet

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter conference call to be held on Tuesday, October 26. The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation’s conference call will be available online at WRLD 2Q22 Webcast on October 26, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.