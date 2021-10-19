Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) Published Its 2021 Half-year Financial Results and Activity Report
Regulatory News:
Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO) provides 2021 half-year financial statements and operation report. The 2021 half-year financial report is available on the company’s website, in the Investor section (hamiltongo.eu).
|
PERFORMANCE
Assets as at 30 June 2021 (in €)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Tangible assets
2,978
3,691
Investments
292,194
292,194
Fixed Assets
295,172
295,885
Debtors: amounts falling due within one year
240,134
166,518
Cash at bank and in hand
8,935,469
22,746
Current assets
9,175,603
189,264
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
(320,913)
(396,015)
Net current assets/(liabilities)
8,854,690
(206,751)
Net assets
9,149,862
89,134
Details of the financial statements
Net Assets stood at €9.1m (vs €0.09m as of 31 December 2020). The change in Net Assets during the first half resulted mainly from the increase of Cash and cash equivalents, due to a capital increase carried out during the period for an amount of €9.6m. Hamilton’s net cash position as of 30 June 2021 was €8.9m. No investments or commitments were completed during the period.
Highlights of the first half of 2021 and post-closing events
Listing of Hamilton Global Opportunities shares on Euronext Growth Paris
On April 26, 2021, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced the direct listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris. Hamilton Global Opportunities plc gives to investors the opportunity to access private equity capital returns through a listed investment vehicle which focuses on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare