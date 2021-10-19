Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) Published Its 2021 Half-year Financial Results and Activity Report

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO) provides 2021 half-year financial statements and operation report. The 2021 half-year financial report is available on the company’s website, in the Investor section ( hamiltongo.eu ).

Assets as at 30 June 2021 (in €)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020

Tangible assets 2,978 3,691

Investments 292,194 292,194

Fixed Assets 295,172 295,885

Debtors: amounts falling due within one year 240,134 166,518

Cash at bank and in hand 8,935,469 22,746

Current assets 9,175,603 189,264

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (320,913) (396,015)

Net current assets/(liabilities) 8,854,690 (206,751)

Net assets 9,149,862 89,134

Details of the financial statements

Net Assets stood at €9.1m (vs €0.09m as of 31 December 2020). The change in Net Assets during the first half resulted mainly from the increase of Cash and cash equivalents, due to a capital increase carried out during the period for an amount of €9.6m. Hamilton’s net cash position as of 30 June 2021 was €8.9m. No investments or commitments were completed during the period.

Highlights of the first half of 2021 and post-closing events

Listing of Hamilton Global Opportunities shares on Euronext Growth Paris

On April 26, 2021, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced the direct listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris. Hamilton Global Opportunities plc gives to investors the opportunity to access private equity capital returns through a listed investment vehicle which focuses on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel.