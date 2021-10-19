Wrike Unveils Next Generation Work Management Capabilities To Solve Modern Work Complexities

Wrike, now part of Citrix, today announced a new set of platform capabilities that allows employees to build workflows, processes, and metrics that best suit their needs, while ensuring individual work maps to organizational goals. Never before has a work management platform offered such flexibility, simplicity, security, and connectedness to provide natural support of workflows at every level of the organization: individual, team, department, and company-wide. This unique orchestration of workflows and processes enables entire organizations to work as one collective body.

The speed at which companies are digitally transforming continues to accelerate. Systems and applications are deployed to connect remote teams and maintain business continuity; however, these synchronous, unstructured solutions, such as instant messaging and video conferencing applications, are creating a larger problem. Work is getting lost in between and inside these unstructured solutions and the more rigid solutions previously in place, creating a dark matter of work with no system of record. This growing chaos has resulted in a rise in workplace complexity and distractions, making it difficult for employees to do their best work and leading to employee burnout.