checkAd

Wrike Unveils Next Generation Work Management Capabilities To Solve Modern Work Complexities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

Wrike, now part of Citrix, today announced a new set of platform capabilities that allows employees to build workflows, processes, and metrics that best suit their needs, while ensuring individual work maps to organizational goals. Never before has a work management platform offered such flexibility, simplicity, security, and connectedness to provide natural support of workflows at every level of the organization: individual, team, department, and company-wide. This unique orchestration of workflows and processes enables entire organizations to work as one collective body.

The speed at which companies are digitally transforming continues to accelerate. Systems and applications are deployed to connect remote teams and maintain business continuity; however, these synchronous, unstructured solutions, such as instant messaging and video conferencing applications, are creating a larger problem. Work is getting lost in between and inside these unstructured solutions and the more rigid solutions previously in place, creating a dark matter of work with no system of record. This growing chaos has resulted in a rise in workplace complexity and distractions, making it difficult for employees to do their best work and leading to employee burnout.

“Wrike was founded on the belief that there is a better way to work,” says Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix, Andrew Filev. “As work evolves and becomes more complex, we are constantly thinking one step ahead so we can progress our platform along with it. For the last year, we’ve been creating unique capabilities that enable people and teams to work how it best suits them, while making sure organizations have the cohesiveness and alignment they need to succeed. It’s a fine balance, but one that modern working environments demand.”

Wrike is designed to tackle workplace complexities head-on, making it possible for employees to easily build and automate tailored, job-specific workflows out-of-the box. This ultimately elevates team members out of menial task and project management, into more strategic and rewarding work that can be measured against individual, departmental, and organizational goals. At the heart of Wrike’s new updates are:

  • Work Models - Users no longer need to work in tasks, projects, and folders alone. Wrike understands that work is much more dynamic and is the first company to break the project management mold and speak the language of teams. Wrike will be expanding its platform building blocks so users can work natively with activities they’re accustomed to, such as digital campaigns, customers, product briefs, user stories, epics, and service requests.
  • Goal Management - As an example of Work Models, Goal Management connects metrics from daily work to a company’s strategic objectives. It provides real-time visibility into current and future goals, and enables the entire organization to work as one toward a common vision.
  • Workflow Engine - The latest in Wrike’s no-code/low-code capabilities, Workflow Engine is a robust visual builder that enables employees to establish customized workflows - no matter how complex - through simple automation actions to keep work moving effortlessly across the organization.
  • Wrike for Service Teams - Service teams within an organization can now streamline service request management and efficiently deliver their services in Wrike, breaking down barriers between teams and underscoring the versatility of the Wrike platform.
  • Wrike Integration with ShareFile - With this new integration, Wrike is streamlining content-based workflows like RFPs and M&As by putting them in a dynamic work structure. This allows ShareFile users to maintain efficiency and alignment on documents, all within Wrike.
  • Space Level Delegation and User Types - Very few other work management platforms offer as much configurability and security control as Wrike, which is expanding beyond account-level security with these new updates. With delegated management, business teams can now take full control of their own workflows and tools, and IT can make sure that critical security policies, such as collaboration with external stakeholders, are executed company-wide.

Work Models

Seite 1 von 4
Citrix Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wrike Unveils Next Generation Work Management Capabilities To Solve Modern Work Complexities Wrike, now part of Citrix, today announced a new set of platform capabilities that allows employees to build workflows, processes, and metrics that best suit their needs, while ensuring individual work maps to organizational goals. Never before has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Introducing M1 Pro and M1 Max: the most powerful chips Apple has ever built
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Citrix Study Reveals State of Secure Remote Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Citrix and Google Cloud Team to Deliver Future of Hybrid Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Citrix Announces Leadership Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Citrix Expands Secure Access Solutions to Empower Hybrid Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Citrix Tops in Securing Remote Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Citrix Among 2021’s 100 Best Companies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Citrix Arms Canadian Companies in War for Talent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Citrix Arms Companies in War for Talent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Citrix Radically Simplifies App Delivery and Security
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Southern Housing Group Simplifies Work with Citrix
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten