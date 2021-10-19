Wrike Unveils Next Generation Work Management Capabilities To Solve Modern Work Complexities
Wrike, now part of Citrix, today announced a new set of platform capabilities that allows employees to build workflows, processes, and metrics that best suit their needs, while ensuring individual work maps to organizational goals. Never before has a work management platform offered such flexibility, simplicity, security, and connectedness to provide natural support of workflows at every level of the organization: individual, team, department, and company-wide. This unique orchestration of workflows and processes enables entire organizations to work as one collective body.
The speed at which companies are digitally transforming continues to accelerate. Systems and applications are deployed to connect remote teams and maintain business continuity; however, these synchronous, unstructured solutions, such as instant messaging and video conferencing applications, are creating a larger problem. Work is getting lost in between and inside these unstructured solutions and the more rigid solutions previously in place, creating a dark matter of work with no system of record. This growing chaos has resulted in a rise in workplace complexity and distractions, making it difficult for employees to do their best work and leading to employee burnout.
“Wrike was founded on the belief that there is a better way to work,” says Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix, Andrew Filev. “As work evolves and becomes more complex, we are constantly thinking one step ahead so we can progress our platform along with it. For the last year, we’ve been creating unique capabilities that enable people and teams to work how it best suits them, while making sure organizations have the cohesiveness and alignment they need to succeed. It’s a fine balance, but one that modern working environments demand.”
Wrike is designed to tackle workplace complexities head-on, making it possible for employees to easily build and automate tailored, job-specific workflows out-of-the box. This ultimately elevates team members out of menial task and project management, into more strategic and rewarding work that can be measured against individual, departmental, and organizational goals. At the heart of Wrike’s new updates are:
- Work Models - Users no longer need to work in tasks, projects, and folders alone. Wrike understands that work is much more dynamic and is the first company to break the project management mold and speak the language of teams. Wrike will be expanding its platform building blocks so users can work natively with activities they’re accustomed to, such as digital campaigns, customers, product briefs, user stories, epics, and service requests.
- Goal Management - As an example of Work Models, Goal Management connects metrics from daily work to a company’s strategic objectives. It provides real-time visibility into current and future goals, and enables the entire organization to work as one toward a common vision.
- Workflow Engine - The latest in Wrike’s no-code/low-code capabilities, Workflow Engine is a robust visual builder that enables employees to establish customized workflows - no matter how complex - through simple automation actions to keep work moving effortlessly across the organization.
- Wrike for Service Teams - Service teams within an organization can now streamline service request management and efficiently deliver their services in Wrike, breaking down barriers between teams and underscoring the versatility of the Wrike platform.
- Wrike Integration with ShareFile - With this new integration, Wrike is streamlining content-based workflows like RFPs and M&As by putting them in a dynamic work structure. This allows ShareFile users to maintain efficiency and alignment on documents, all within Wrike.
- Space Level Delegation and User Types - Very few other work management platforms offer as much configurability and security control as Wrike, which is expanding beyond account-level security with these new updates. With delegated management, business teams can now take full control of their own workflows and tools, and IT can make sure that critical security policies, such as collaboration with external stakeholders, are executed company-wide.
